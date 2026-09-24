Chef's View: Literacy and Education are Primary to Food Safety in India

The cooks who came from very poor villages followed their own rules, born out of thrift. The concept of discarding ingredients past their prime, understandably, did not exist in their vocabulary. If spices or grains got insect-ridden, they simply sunned them. Fish, meats and vegetables were procured fresh and used up before any calamity struck. Their ingrained sense of atithi devo bhava (guest is God) did not allow them to serve stale food. Instead, they ate it themselves. Kitchens and freezers were kept clean by habits followed at home and not because they had been trained to do so. If norms set down by regulatory authorities were not followed, it was not out of callousness. They simply didn’t know any better. In my five years with them, I don’t remember any checks by food-safety authorities. Yes, they came, had tea and snacks and then left with more chai-pani money (a small bribe).