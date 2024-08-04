Yesterday Once More

A story then was a collaborative affair with everyone sharing leads, information and sources. Along with the excitement, there was heartburn, bitter exchanges, desk vs reporter stand-offs, design vs desk stand-offs, yet collective back-patting and pride when the issue came out in all glory. The term ‘‘sting operation’’ was kind of unknown then but we delivered many a sting, uncaring of the consequences. Sunil Mehra’s breaking story on the racket that was cosmetic surgery remains fresh in my mind and something I have never forgiven him for. He came up to me with an expression like a lamb and said, “Pritizi, will you help me with a story?” I said sure and off I went with him without really finding out what my role would entail. I only realised what was in store for me when we reached the chambers of the first cosmetic surgeon. I was to be a decoy customer, desperate for some body sculpture to enhance my booty and slowly draw the doctor out till he fell into our trap. Did I know what it would take? As the consultation progressed, the surgeon started zeroing in on various parts of my body which were completely ‘unacceptable’, till I realised I was standing in full glory with not a stitch on. The choicest gaalis for Mehra were going through my head at this situation, which I couldn’t back out from and yet had to listen very attentively to a man dissecting me in the pure flesh and telling me exactly how ugly I was. The story, no matter what, had to be done at all cost. The story opened with “Do you want a new penis?” And there was Mehra screaming in the middle of the night, “Mini Kapoor (then sub-editor) has cut off my penis!” We went laughing all the way to the stands, defamation threats hanging close on our heads.