Once Upon A Time, In AB-10

There must have been an X-factor about Outlook’s founding team that gave the newly-born media house a flying start; the people who joined subsequently continue to carry forward the good work. Now, for over a quarter century. However, when we started, few had given Outlook a chance for its longevity. Print journalism was not where investors were looking to hedge their money. TV as a news medium was booming. A week seemed too long a time for the public to wait in an emerging age of 24X7 news channels. The news magazine was the media of the 70s and the 80s—many had shut down in the 90s. There seemed room for only one player, and that space was taken by an established fortnightly. There were doubts about how long our famous editor would last in his job. He had left his earlier jobs after short stints. The papers he founded or edited before had been fine publications but were commercial non-starters. Most of them folded up after he left. But something worked this time.