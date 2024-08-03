National

Cabin Chronicles: My Journey Through The Old Outlook Office

Here, we became braver by the day. We fell deeply in love with what stories could do

A Kind of Refuge: The editor’s cabin at Outlook magazine’s AB-10 office in New Delhi
A Kind of Refuge: The editor’s cabin at Outlook magazine’s AB-10 office in New Delhi Photo: Suresh K Pandey
info_icon

I never really kept anything of mine in that cabin in the old Outlook office building for the 30 months that I was there. I never really thought I belonged there, and that wasn’t because I didn’t want to but because it is difficult for women to own spaces.

The first time I entered the building as an editor, there was a resignation letter waiting, which wasn’t addressed to me. It was because of me. The person said he had more experience and he had been around for more than two decades when I asked him to stay. I said you take the cabin. I felt apologetic about being there. 

Perhaps that’s why, for months, the cabin was occupied but never really owned.

The cabin had a window that opened out to a rooftop where broken furniture was piled up to look like a shrine I had seen in a zombie film called Ravenous. That, I found familiar. That’s how I came to AB-10.

The cabin had a lot of framed Outlook covers from before my time. I asked them to put the framed photo of Vinod Mehta back in the cabin. I liked his audacity. And his sentences were sharp. Like daggers. And sometimes, they reminded me of fireflies. He had built an institution of a kind. An irreverent Outlook.

In those early days at the office in the old building, there were many resignations. That was usual, I was told. But there was a lot of trolling and accusations of all kinds. It was hard. My first few days were all about receiving resignation letters. A senior editor went on leave the day I joined. Another declared she wouldn’t listen to anything I said. I had expected men to resist and resent me, which is any woman’s experience, but I thought women colleagues and peers would be encouraging and supportive. 

In that cabin, I was alone. 

But that cabin became a kind of refuge. I’d sit in there thinking about what if I had not come here and gone instead to study fiction at Columbia University. Paul Beatty, a writer I liked who taught at the university, had called to say he was happy to announce that I had been admitted and there was also a scholarship. 

I was 43 then, and I had decided to quit journalism. But then, I got a call from Outlook and I felt that old itch, that old longing for going out there to look for stories. 

I stayed on. That cabin let me be. And even though I never brought my books or any posters to hang there, over the months, it became my little happy place.

The terrace was another space that I loved. Last year, while curating an issue on Palestine, which was an ambitious project and also one that made us so horrified at the way people were being killed, we would gather at the terrace and have a round of drinks at the end of the day.

We became braver by the day. We fell deeply in love with what stories could do.

When they told us the building was to be demolished, I was in Kashmir working on an issue on the silence in Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. Strangely, that was the last issue that we took out from that old office. Outlook’s first issue was also about Kashmir.

I still want to go, study fiction at some point.

For now, I am here. Resignation letters still come in. I am no longer sad about those. The one precious gift of that old office, where I had walked in not sure if I’d be able to do it, is the calmness that has only grown over the years. 

I remember sitting at night in the cabin, very hurt and sad about betrayals. Ranjit ji brought me another cup of coffee. He asked me if I’d eat something. He smiled.

I realised that it wasn’t about those who left. It was about those who stayed. 

There was nothing to prove to anyone. I had come to do my thing; to see it my way, to change the way we tell stories and to figure out my way. 

And then, someone else would come. 

I am happy I got to sit in that old cabin in that old building. Even if it was for a short while.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs SL One-Day International Series On TV And Online
  2. Newly Retired Andy Murray Proud Of Achievements Following Hip Surgery
  3. IND Vs SL, 1st ODI: Asalanka Stars At The Death As Sri Lanka Tie With India - Data Debrief
  4. IND Vs SL, 1st ODI: India, Sri Lanka Play Out Historic 44th Tie In Colombo
  5. India Vs Sri Lanka Highlights, 1st ODI: Hasaranga, Asalanka's Fightback Results In Thrilling Tie
Football News
  1. AS Roma: Serie A Side Sign La Liga's Leading Scorer Artem Dovbyk From Girona
  2. 'Don't Care If People Kill Me': Sunil Chhetri's Honest View On India's Olympics 'Reality'
  3. Carlo Ancelotti Rules Out Move To Another Club Role After Real Madrid
  4. Manchester United Transfers: Erik Ten Hag Drops Huge Hint Over Casemiro's Future
  5. Tottenham Hotspur: Ange Postecoglou Says Surs Targeting Striker In Transfer Window
Tennis News
  1. Washington Open: Paula Badosa Hails Emma Raducanu After Three-set Thriller
  2. 'I Have Waited Almost 20 Years' – Novak Djokovic Delighted To End Long Wait For Olympic Singles Final
  3. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Alcaraz Relishing 'Special' Gold Medal Final Against Djokovic
  4. Paris Games: Djokovic To Battle Alcaraz For Gold In Olympics Showdown - Data Debrief
  5. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Novak Djokovic, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Men's Singles Final Match On TV And Online
Hockey News
  1. Paris Olympic Games 2024: IND Beat AUS In Hockey After 52 Years - In Pics
  2. India 3-2 Australia, Paris Olympics Highlights: Harmanpreet's Double Strike Hands IND First Games Win In 52 Years
  3. Indian Hockey Team Pulls Off First Olympic Win Over Australia In 52 Years
  4. India Vs Australia, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs AUS Pool B Match On TV And Online
  5. IND1-2 BEL, Hockey At Paris Olympics: India Taste First Defeat As Belgium Stay Unbeaten - In Pics

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Weather News LIVE: 218 Still Missing in Wayanad Landslide; 115 Roads Closed In Himachal Amid Rainfall
  2. Manipur Has Over 10 Thousand Illegal Migrants: CM N Biren Singh
  3. Puja Khedkar Case: Pune Police To Likely Close Down Case Against Collector Suhas Diwase
  4. Book Review: Bupinder Singh Bali's 'Those Who Stayed - The Sikhs Of Kashmir'
  5. Congress Says Broadcasting Services (Regulation) Bill A 'Direct Threat To Freedom Of Speech'
Entertainment News
  1. Who Will Play Britney Spears In Her Upcoming Biopic?
  2. Akshay Kumar Reveals Receiving 'Obituary Messages' After Multiple Box Office Failures: I Am Not Dead
  3. 'Tears Won't Stop': Dalljiet Kaur Is Heartbroken After Nikhil Patel Arrives In Mumbai With His Girlfriend
  4. Arjun Kapoor-Khushi Kapoor Tease Fans With An Upcoming Collaboration, Share Cryptic Video
  5. Britney Spears' Memoir 'The Woman In Me' Being Converted Into A Biopic By Universal Pictures
US News
  1. Indian Origin Kamala Harris Officially Enters Presidential Race As Democratic Candidate
  2. Moist Critical vs. Sneako: The Explosive Feud Over Ava Kris Tyson | Controversy Explained
  3. Who Will Play Britney Spears In Her Upcoming Biopic?
  4. Why Are California Fast Food Workers Demanding Another Wage Hike?
  5. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World
World News
  1. Middle East Tensions: Back-To-Back Assassinations, Iran's Retaliation Threat; US Sends Jets And Ships
  2. Trump Hits Out At Google Over Claims That It Was Censoring News Related To Him
  3. Indian Origin Kamala Harris Officially Enters Presidential Race As Democratic Candidate
  4. ‘If A Leader Leaves, Another Will Arise’: Slain Hamas Leader Haniyeh’s Last Words To Khamenei
  5. Moist Critical vs. Sneako: The Explosive Feud Over Ava Kris Tyson | Controversy Explained
Latest Stories
  1. India Vs Sri Lanka Highlights, 1st ODI: Hasaranga, Asalanka's Fightback Results In Thrilling Tie
  2. Vijay Deverakonda Shares First Look Poster Of 'VD12', Film Set To Release On THIS Date Next Year - Check Details Inside
  3. Centre Announces Cashless Treatment Upto Rs 1.5 Lakh For Road Crash Victims
  4. 'Deadpool And Wolverine' Box Office Collection Day 7: Ryan Reynolds-Hugh Jackman's Film Eyes For Rs 100 Crore Mark In India
  5. Monsoon Mayhem: Know The Reason Behind India's Relentless Rains
  6. Britney Spears' Memoir 'The Woman In Me' Being Converted Into A Biopic By Universal Pictures
  7. Paris Olympics Day 7 Highlights: France Stun Argentina In Men's Football QF; Angela Carini Offers Apology To Imane Khelif
  8. Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths: HC Raps Police, MCD Over Arrest Of SUV Driver In, Transfers Probe To CBI