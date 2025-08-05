Varanasi Flood: Ganga Water Level Crosses Danger Mark

Water level in the Ganga is above the danger level.
All schools are mandated to be closed on August 5 and 6.
11-member ministerial team to oversee relief efforts.
Varanasi experienced a flood-like situation as water levels rose above danger levels. All schools in Varanasi are mandated to be closed on August 6 and 7. Visuals from the Namo Ghat show the water level reaching dangerous heights, raising concerns for the authorities.
Water level in the Ganga crossed the danger level mark of 71.262 meters according to latest data by Google Flood Watch. Isolated heavy rainfall was likely in Uttar Pradesh between August 3 and 6, as stated by the India Meteorological Department. The CM has also called for proactive measures to counter misinformation and maintain public confidence during the crisis, the report added.
In an official statement, the Varanasi District School Superintendent said, "In view of the rain and flood situation in Varanasi district, in compliance with the instructions given by the District Magistrate, Varanasi, all the schools of all boards running from pre-primary to class 12 in Varanasi district will remain closed on August 5 and 6."
Uttar Pradesh State Government Ministers have reached flood-affected areas on the instructions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. He has deployed an 11-member ministerial team to oversee relief efforts across 12 affected districts. The district-level officials — including DMs, SPs, and CMOs are also directed to remain on the ground and ensure 24-hour monitoring.
Incessant rainfall in UP has led to floods in 13 Districts of the State. Ganga was flowing above the danger mark in Varanasi, Mirzapur, Ghazipur and Ballia. Yamuna is above the red mark in Auraiya, Kalpi, Hamipur, Prayagraj and Banda, even as Betwa overflowed in Hamirpur, according to officials.