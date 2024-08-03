Office Without A Reception

Outlook’s HQ at AB-10, Safdarjung Enclave was perhaps the most unglamourous media office in the city. It may have been cutting-edge to have particle-board cubicles and an open office plan in 1995, but it mostly stayed the same till last week when it shut down. Once in a couple of years, after the Christmas-to-New Year-break, we would find a fresh coat of paint and some minor facelifts like wooden panelling on the staircase. But it largely remained the same—the false ceiling housing many generations of garrulous pigeons, one or two tubelights always on the blink, and spiderweb cracks on the floor tiles that had long lost their sheen. There was some talk of installing a lift for the four floors, as the scribes who had been there from the beginning became as old as the furniture, but the shaft remained empty till the end. I would visit friends in other offices, like NDTV’s with its circular staircase and slick studios at Archana Complex or the even more swanky Bloomberg’s in PTI building, with multi-cuisine lunch spreads in its pantry, and return to ours feeling like coming back to Sudama’s house. It would be like going to the Andhra Bhavan Canteen for dinner after an event at the Oberoi Ballroom. But if the ballroom had style, the canteen oozed charm. It may be staid and ordinary, but Outlook’s was the least pompous, most chilled out office. Long ago, there was a reception and a receptionist, but for many years now we have only had a guard. Virtually, anybody could just walk up the stairs and meet the editors or other journalists, which is true even today.