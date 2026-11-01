Nitin Nabin Set To Lead 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' March In Haryana's Rohtak

Nitin Nabin will lead the BJP's 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' march in Rohtak.
Dharmendra Pradhan will lead a similar padyatra in Faridabad.
The BJP aims to counter Opposition allegations of electoral irregularities and misinformation.
Amid the INDIA bloc's mega rally in Delhi on Sunday, BJP national president Nitin Nabin is set to lead a 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' march in Haryana's Rohtak to counter the Opposition's narrative.
Former Union minister and senior BJP leader Dharmendra Pradhan will also participate in the 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' padyatra in Faridabad. The march will begin from B K Chowk at NIT, Faridabad.
Nabin will lead the march against what the BJP describes as the Opposition's "misinformation, propaganda and orchestrated chaos" on a day the INDIA bloc will hold a rally at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi against the SIR and alleged vote theft.
Nabin's padyatra will begin from Chhotu Ram Polytechnic Ground and culminate at D-Park in Model Town, where Nabin will also pay floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at his statue, the BJP said in a statement.
The BJP said the initiative is far more than a political event; it represents a resolute ideological movement against the "falsehoods, conspiracies and unrest engineered by a desperate opposition".
"Driven by the pledge of 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao', every BJP karyakarta is reaching every village and household to dismantle the opposition's false narratives and bring the facts directly to the people," it said.
Haryana BJP president Archana Gupta, senior party leaders, thousands of party workers and locals are expected to participate in the march, it added.
The BJP's campaign comes on a day when the INDIA bloc is holding a mega rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan, with Opposition leaders and supporters from different states beginning to reach the national capital for a show of strength against alleged electoral irregularities and to demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
On Saturday, the INDIA bloc organised the symbolic public impeachment of the CEC as part of its campaign against the SIR exercise and alleged electoral irregularities.
The event was held in the garden of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's residence at 10, Rajaji Marg.