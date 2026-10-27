‘India Needs Both Cheap And Sophisticated Drones’: WB Group VP On Modern Warfare

A.

ADAM BARTOSIEWICZ: Well, the thing is, real wartime conditions are always tougher than the conditions in which you run tests.

Of course, we can try to make testing conditions resemble an actual conflict as closely as possible. But we can never recreate everything. The enemy can always surprise us with some new way of operating or using technology.

One of the most important lessons from Ukraine, though, is that modern drones have become something like a much more sophisticated version of a conventional projectile.

They can severely restrict the movement of vehicles and people. They also make it harder to conceal concentrations of troops and equipment.

This has led to greater separation between the opposing sides. It has created what people call a 'death zone'. Once you enter an area like that, there is practically nowhere to hide. You are visible, and you can be attacked at any moment.

That is a very significant change.

Experience from Ukraine shows that the modern battlefield has become almost transparent. It is very difficult to hide a single object, a vehicle or, say, a concentration of larger numbers of units. It is also difficult to conceal preparations for a manoeuvre.

But we have to realise that this situation will not necessarily repeat itself in every future conflict.

We are in the fifth year of the war, and both armies fighting in Ukraine are already severely exhausted. To a large extent, they have lost the ability to concentrate major forces in one place, launch a powerful strike and break through the other side's defences.

Another very important observation concerns air superiority.

It seems to me that Ukraine has demonstrated something extremely important: with the current density of air-defence systems on the battlefield, air superiority, as traditionally understood, practically ceases to exist.

We are talking about the entire spectrum of systems, from medium-range air defence all the way down to MANPADS -- man-portable air-defence systems.

Under those conditions, an aircraft appearing over enemy territory can be almost tantamount to that aircraft being shot down. So the traditional idea that you first gain air superiority and then operate freely over the battlefield largely belongs in the realm of fairy tales today.

Look at how many weapons, including relatively inexpensive converted aerial bombs produced in enormous quantities, are being given the ability to strike targets from long distances. They are fitted with additional wings, guidance systems and other solutions that extend their range.

That is precisely a consequence of not being able to operate freely in the air. You have to keep your distance from the enemy, so you release your weapons far from the target.

And here, in my view, there is still an enormous amount to be done, especially when it comes to drones.

These lessons may seem obvious to me, but we should draw on them when thinking about what the battlefield of the future will look like.

And then there is electronic warfare. On a massive scale.

Today, every mission is, in effect, a disclosure of your presence at a particular location. And because electronic-warfare systems are so closely linked to strike assets, very little time may pass between detecting such a formation and attacking it.

Those are, in my opinion, the most important lessons we should be taking from this conflict.