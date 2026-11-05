Sunny Deol's Lord Hanuman makes his first appearance in the Ramayana's post-credit scene.
The clip ends with Hanuman appearing in the air and hailing Shri Ram.
Ramayana Part 1 features Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash in lead roles.
Ramayana has finally offered audiences a glimpse of Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman. The actor's much-awaited introduction appears in a post-credit scene from the first instalment, and a clip of the sequence has now surfaced online. While the film's promotional material had kept Hanuman's appearance under wraps, the new footage gives viewers their first look at the character in Nitesh Tiwari's ambitious adaptation of the epic.
Sunny Deol's Lord Hanuman post-credit scene surfaces online
In the clip, Hanuman is seen making an entry as a powerful background score plays. His face is not revealed in the footage, but the sequence builds towards a wider shot of the character in the air as he hails Shri Ram. The brief introduction appears designed to give the character a moment of his own rather than reveal his complete look before the film's release.
Sunny Deol plays Lord Hanuman, one of the most significant figures in the Ramayana and a devoted follower of Lord Ram. Known for his extraordinary strength and unwavering loyalty, Hanuman becomes central to Ram's search for Sita. His journey to Lanka and his role in the battle against Ravana form an important part of the epic.
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Why does Lord Hanuman enter the Ramayana story later?
In the original epic, Hanuman enters the narrative after Ram's exile and Sita's abduction. His meeting with Ram becomes a turning point in the search for Sita, eventually leading to the events in Lanka. The first instalment's story focuses on the events preceding this phase, which explains why the makers kept Sunny's character largely absent from the promotional campaign.
The post-credit sequence could also serve as a bridge to the second instalment, where Hanuman is expected to have a more substantial role.
More about Ramayana
Produced by Namit Malhotra, the two-part film features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. Sunny Deol plays Hanuman, while the music is composed by AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer.
Ramayana Part 1 received a U certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification and has a runtime of 195 minutes, or three hours and 15 minutes. The film arrived in theatres worldwide on November 5, 2026.