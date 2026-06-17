The Chainsmokers Announces Three-City India Tour For December; Check Out Dates And Venues

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
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The Chainsmokers is set to return to India for a three-city tour in December. The duo will headline Sunburn Festival in Mumbai.

The Chainsmokers
The Chainsmokers announces three-city India tour Photo: Instagram/The Chainsmokers
Summary of this article

  • The Chainsmokers are making their comeback to India with a three-city tour.

  • They will headline Mumbai's Sunburn Festival 2026, followed by shows in Delhi and Bengaluru.

  • The duo's last visit to India was in 2023.

The Chainsmokers India Tour 2026: Grammy Award-winning electronic music duo is set to return to India for a three-city tour in December, with a headline performance at Mumbai's Sunburn Festival 2026.

The Chainsmokers three-city tour dates

The Chainsmokers announced their India comeback tour on Wednesday (June 17). Organisers also announced that Drew Taggart and Alex Pall will perform in Mumbai on December 18, Delhi on December 19 and Bengaluru on December 20. The Mumbai concert will take place at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse.

Known for international chartbusters like "Closer", "Paris" and "Don't Let Me Down", The Chainsmokers last visited India in 2023.

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The artists sharing their concert poster on Instagram wrote, "INDIA! WE ARE FINALLY COMING BACK! WE CANNOT WAIT TO RETURN FOR 3 SHOWS AT THE END OF THIS YEAR! Thank you all for your patience we know we have been hinting at this for a while but we needed to make sure we were set up to give you all the best experience. We will see you in December!!!! (sic)."

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Vision to expand Sunburn festival

The tour announcement coincides with a major expansion for Sunburn Festival. The electronic music event, one of India's biggest, is relocating to the new venue in Mumbai.

"For Indian millennials and Gen Z, their songs became part of core youth culture moments over the last decade. We understand the emotional excitement fans have around witnessing them live again, especially at a time when nostalgia and shared cultural experiences are driving fan communities globally," Sunburn CEO Karan Singh said in a statement.

He also added that the festival's vision is to "create large-scale cultural moments where music, fandom, production and community come together in a way that reflects the scale of what young India wants from live entertainment today."

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About The Chainsmokers

Formed in 2012, The Chainsmokers is known for crossover dance-pop tracks and has sold more than 118 million records worldwide. "Closer", "Something Just Like This", and the Grammy-winning "Don't Let Me Down" are their three Diamond-certified singles.

"No Hard Feelings", "Breathe", and "Love is Kind" are some of their notable works.

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