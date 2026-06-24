Fred Again India Tour 2026: How To Book Tickets, Venues Revealed For Much Awaited Debut

Fred Again India Tour 2026 includes three concerts across major cities.
Fred Again tickets will be available exclusively through BookMyShow registration.
Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru host the producer's first India shows.
For years, Indian fans have hoped to see Frederick Gibson, AKA Fred Again, perform live in the country. Now, the Fred Again India Tour 2026 has finally been confirmed, bringing the Grammy-winning producer and DJ to three major cities. The highly anticipated tour marks his first-ever visit to India and is already generating significant excitement among electronic music lovers eager to witness his celebrated live show.
Frederick Gibson's India tour 2026: cities, venues, and tour details
The announcement followed weeks of speculation triggered by cryptic teasers and social media activity. In an Instagram post by Frederic, it was stated that he was "beyond excited" to finally perform in India after receiving overwhelming messages from fans across the country.
The artist will perform in Delhi NCR, Mumbai and Bengaluru, with each show taking place at large outdoor venues known for hosting major live events. The tour is expected to attract thousands of fans across all three cities.
Fred Again India tickets: how to book on BookMyShow
Tickets for all three concerts will be sold exclusively through BookMyShow. Fans must sign in to their accounts, search for the event, select their city and preferred ticket category, then complete the payment process online.
While ticket pricing and VIP package details have not yet been announced, demand is expected to be exceptionally high due to the limited number of performances. Fans are encouraged to register in advance and monitor official channels for updates.
Why Fred Again's India debut is a big moment
Born Frederick John Philip Gibson, Fred Again.. first earned recognition as a songwriter and producer before becoming one of electronic music's most influential performers. His acclaimed Actual Life project and globally celebrated live sets have earned him a devoted following worldwide.
The tour will begin in Delhi NCR on December 5 before moving to Mumbai on December 9 and concluding in Bengaluru on December 13. Ticket sales for registered users are scheduled to open on June 30, 2026.