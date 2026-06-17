The Chainsmokers Set for India Comeback With Three-City Tour

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Global electronic music duo The Chainsmokers will return to India this December for a three-city tour, headlining the Mumbai edition of Sunburn Festival 2026. This marks their first performance in the country since 2023

The Chainsmokers
The Chainsmokers Set for India Comeback With Three-City Tour Photo: Instagram/The Chainsmokers

Global electronic music duo The Chainsmokers, known for chartbusters like "Closer" and "Don't Let Me Down", will return to India later this year for a three-city tour.

The Grammy Award-winning duo, comprising Drew Taggart and Alex Pall, will perform in Mumbai on December 18, Delhi on December 19 and Bengaluru on December 20, the organisers announced on Wednesday.

As part of the tour, The Chainsmokers will headline the Mumbai edition of Sunburn Festival 2026 at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse, marking the festival's debut at the iconic venue.

Also known for chart-topping hits such as "Paris" and "Something Just Like This", The Chainsmokers last performed in India in 2023.

Karan Singh, CEO of Sunburn, said the duo's music has been deeply intertwined with the lives of young listeners over the past decade.

"For Indian millennials and Gen Z, their songs became part of core youth culture moments over the last decade. We understand the emotional excitement fans have around witnessing them live again, especially at a time when nostalgia and shared cultural experiences are driving fan communities globally.

"Our vision is to create large-scale cultural moments where music, fandom, production and community come together in a way that reflects the scale of what young India wants from live entertainment today," Singh said in a statement.

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The announcement also marks a significant moment for Sunburn Festival, one of India's biggest electronic music events, as it expands its footprint with a new venue in Mumbai.

Formed in 2012, The Chainsmokers rose to global fame with a string of crossover dance-pop hits. Their catalogue has sold more than 118 million records worldwide and includes three Diamond-certified singles -- "Closer", "Something Just Like This" and the Grammy-winning "Don't Let Me Down".

The duo released their EP "No Hard Feelings" in 2024, followed by "Breathe" in 2025. Earlier this year, they unveiled "Love is Kind", a collaborative EP with singer-songwriter Oaks, also known as Winona Oak.

Besides music, Taggart and Pall are also technology investors through Mantis Venture Capital, an early-stage investment firm they co-founded in 2020. 

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

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