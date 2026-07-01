Assam Duo Launches Digital Bird Repository With Avian Identification Guide

Guwahati-based duo launches Pokkhi, Assam’s first digital repository showcasing the state’s rich avian diversity.
Features detailed profiles of 372 bird species, including local Assamese names, field guides, and photographs.
Initiative seeks to promote birdwatching, education, and conservation among locals and enthusiasts.
In a commendable step towards preserving and popularising Assam’s rich biodiversity, a duo from Guwahati has launched the state’s first dedicated digital bird repository named Pokkhi. The platform serves as a comprehensive avian identification guide, making it easier for students, birdwatchers, researchers, and nature enthusiasts to learn about and document the birds of Assam.
Assam, known for its dense forests, wetlands like Kaziranga and Manas, and position along important migratory flyways, is home to a stunning variety of bird species. The new platform, Pokkhi (meaning “bird” in Assamese), currently features carefully curated information on 372 bird species found in the state. Each entry includes high-quality field photographs, scientific details, and — significantly — both English and traditional Assamese common names, helping bridge the gap between scientific knowledge and local cultural understanding.
The initiative has been spearheaded by two passionate individuals from Guwahati who recognised the need for an accessible, region-specific digital resource. Until now, birdwatchers in Assam often relied on national or international guides that lacked local context, vernacular names, and focused data on northeastern species. Pokkhi aims to fill this void by combining education with conservation awareness. Users can explore species profiles, learn identification tips, and understand habitat preferences, making it a valuable tool for both beginners and seasoned ornithologists.
The launch comes at a time when habitat loss, climate change, and human-wildlife conflict pose growing threats to avian populations across the region. By making information freely available online, the creators hope to encourage more people to observe, appreciate, and protect birds. Features such as searchable databases and visual guides are expected to foster citizen science initiatives, where locals can contribute sightings and help monitor population trends.
Experts have welcomed the project as a timely contribution to biodiversity documentation in Northeast India, one of the country’s most ecologically diverse zones. Schools and colleges in Assam could potentially integrate the platform into environmental studies curricula, while eco-tourism operators may use it to enhance birdwatching tours — a growing segment that supports local economies without harming habitats.
The duo behind Pokkhi has expressed plans to expand the repository further by adding more species, sound recordings, distribution maps, and user-submitted observations. They are also exploring collaborations with wildlife organisations and the Assam Forest Department to ensure the platform’s long-term sustainability and accuracy.
This digital innovation reflects a broader global trend of using technology for conservation. In an era of rapid environmental change, accessible tools like Pokkhi empower ordinary citizens to become active participants in protecting nature. For Assam, a state celebrated for its natural heritage, the repository could play a vital role in nurturing the next generation of conservationists while celebrating the cultural significance of birds in local folklore and traditions.