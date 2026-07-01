Assam Duo Launches Digital Bird Repository With Avian Identification Guide

The initiative has been spearheaded by two passionate individuals from Guwahati who recognised the need for an accessible, region-specific digital resource. Until now, birdwatchers in Assam often relied on national or international guides that lacked local context, vernacular names, and focused data on northeastern species. Pokkhi aims to fill this void by combining education with conservation awareness. Users can explore species profiles, learn identification tips, and understand habitat preferences, making it a valuable tool for both beginners and seasoned ornithologists.