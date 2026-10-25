Ahmedabad To Host 2029 Senior Weightlifting World Championships, First For India

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Ahmedabad will host the 2029 senior Weightlifting World Championships, the International Weightlifting Federation announced on Sunday after its executive board meeting in Ningbo, China. It will be India’s first senior Weightlifting World Championships. The IWF also awarded the 2030 edition to Moscow, while Prishtina and Caracas received the 2028 World Youth and IWF World Junior Championships.

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Mirabai Chanu Saikhom of India competes during the women's 49kg weightlifting final at the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2026. | Photo: AP/Dita Alangkara
Summary of this article

  • Ahmedabad has been awarded the 2029 senior Weightlifting World Championships by the International Weightlifting Federation

  • The announcement came on Sunday after the IWF executive board meeting in Ningbo, China

  • It will be the first senior Weightlifting World Championships to be held in India

Gujarat's Ahmedabad will host the senior Weightlifting World Championships in 2029, the sport's international federation announced on Sunday, after its executive board meeting in Ningbo, China.

It will be the maiden senior Weightlifting World Championships to be held in India.

The International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) took the decision to award two senior world championships -- 2029 and 2030 -- at its EB meeting. Russian capital of Moscow was announced as the host city of the 2030 edition of the senior world championships.

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The IWF EB also decided to award the 2028 World Youth Championships to Prishtina in Kosovo and IWF World Junior Championships to Caracas in Venezuela.

“All the bids we received were excellent and we are sure that the Championships in your respective countries will be a huge success," IWF General Secretary José Quiñones said at the end of the EB vote.

"It is also worth noting that three of these four countries will be organising an IWF world event for the first time – Kosovo, Venezuela and India. This demonstrates our Sport is growing worldwide and the staging of our competitions is highly desirable for many nations around the planet.”

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The IWF said it undertook the important step of awarding four world championships together to consolidate its international calendar in the years to come.

Ahmedabad will host the 2030 Commonwealth Games. It will also be the host city if India gets the right to stage the 2036 Olympics for which the country is in the running.

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