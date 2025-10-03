Mirabai Chanu Claims Silver At World Weightlifting Championships

Mirabai Chanu added another medal to her illustrious career by clinching silver in the 48kg category at the World Championships, overcoming a shaky start in snatch to lift 115kg in clean and jerk and extend her streak of podium finishes at the marquee event

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Mirabai Chanu at world weightlifting championships
Mirabai Chanu at Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships | Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Mirabai Chanu clinches silver in the 48kg category at the World Championships with a total lift of 199kg (84kg snatch + 115kg clean and jerk)

  • Chanu struggled in snatch but executed all three clean and jerk attempts successfully, lifting 115kg, the same as her Tokyo Olympics silver

  • North Korea’s Ri Song Gum won gold with a world record 213kg, while Thailand’s Thanyathon Sukcharoen took bronze with 198kg

Star Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu (48kg) clinched a silver medal at the World Championships in the 48kg category, extending her glittering record in the marquee event where she has been on the podium twice earlier.

The 2017 world champion and 2022 silver-medallist produced a total lift of 199kg (84kg in snatch + 115kg in clean and jerk) to be among the medal winners after moving down from the 49kg division.

Chanu struggled in snatch, failing twice at 87kg, but regained her rhythm in the clean and jerk, successfully executing all three attempts.

A former world record holder in clean and jerk, Chanu completed lifts of 109kg, 112kg and 115kg with ease.

The last time she lifted 115kg was at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 where she won a silver medal.

Chief coach Vijay Sharma had earlier told PTI that the aim of these World Championships was to breach the 200kg mark and also to start lifting weights that Chanu had been heaving in the 49kg.

Related Content
Related Content

North Korea's Ri Song Gum won the gold with a commanding 213kg effort (91kg + 122kg), setting new world records in total as well as clean and jerk with her last two lifts of 120kg and 122kg.

Thailand's Thanyathon Sukcharoen settled for bronze with a total of 198kg (88kg + 110kg).

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs West Indies Cricket LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 2: Gill Out For Fifty As Chase Breaks IND’s Partnership

  2. NZ Vs AUS Live Score, 2nd T20I: Rain May Play Spoilsport At Mount Maunganui

  3. Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh Match Report, 1st T20I: Thrilling Sharjah Encounter Sees BAN Edge AFG By 4 Wickets

  4. Bangladesh Vs Pakistan Match Report, ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: BAN-W Humble PAK-W With Crushing 7 Wicket Win

  5. Ravichandran Ashwin Commits To Full Big Bash League Season After ILT20 Auction Snub - Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Amanda Anisimova Vs Jasmine Paolini, China Open: Third Seed Rallies To Win, Sets Up Coco Gauff Semi-Final

  2. China Open 2025: Coco Gauff Advances To Semi-Finals With Straight-Set Win Over Eva Lys

  3. China Open: Jannik Sinner Recovers From US Open Disappointment With Beijing Title

  4. Amanda Anisimova Vs Karolina Muchova, China Open: American Sets Up Jasmine Paolini Quarter-Final Date

  5. China Open 2025: Coco Gauff Rallies Past Belinda Bencic To Progress In Beijing

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. No Dussehra At Baijnath—The Town Known As ‘Abode of Lord Shiva’

  2. Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh At 100 Not Out

  3. Modi's 2025: A Year Of Unprecedented Engagement With The RSS

  4. Rahul Gandhi Warns Of Democracy Threat In India During EIA University Visit In Colombia; BJP Reacts

  5. A Century Of The Sangh: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s Journey From Margins To Mainstream

Entertainment News

  1. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

  2. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  3. Kantara The Legend: Chapter 1 Review | A Feast For The Eyes, Yet Emotionally Elusive

  4. Ghaati Review | Jejamma Meets Sheelavathi In This New Anushka Shetty Starrer

  5. Raavan Retold: Looking Beyond The Villain Archetype

US News

  1. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  2. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  3. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

  4. Trump Threatens 100 per cent Tariff on Foreign Films, Alarming Hollywood

  5. Epstein Files Link Elon Musk, Prince Andrew to Financier’s Circle

World News

  1. Fact Check: False Reports of Aid Ship Mikeno Breaking Israeli Blockade, Reaching Gaza Amid Flotilla Interceptions

  2. Pro-Palestinian Protests Erupt Worldwide After Israeli Navy Intercepts Gaza-Bound Flotilla

  3. Magnitude 5.0 Earthquake Rattles Istanbul

  4. Indian Diaspora And The Shifting Ground Beneath Their Feet

  5. Rahul Gandhi Warns Of Democracy Threat In India During EIA University Visit In Colombia; BJP Reacts

Latest Stories

  1. Lost And Found Histories Of India: Museums Of Microhistories And Memory

  2. Bhiwandi’s Looming Crisis: Powerloom Struggles, Fund Misallocation, And Housing Gaps

  3. Legible Prescriptions Now A Legal Requirement: Punjab HC's Directive

  4. Israel Intercepts Gaza-Bound Aid Flotilla, Detains Activists

  5. Horoscope Today, October 3, 2025: What’s in Store for Gemini, Aquarius, Pisces & More

  6. Amid Ladakh Violence, Wangchuk’s Wife Moves SC Seeking Husband’s Release

  7. NZ Vs AUS Live Score, 2nd T20I: Rain May Play Spoilsport At Mount Maunganui

  8. India Vs West Indies Cricket LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 2: Gill Out For Fifty As Chase Breaks IND’s Partnership