CJM Muzamil Ahmad Wani on Friday passed the order on the complaint of Mohammad Yousuf Thoker and his son, Tariq Ahmad -- residents of Frastabal, Pampore, who alleged that Haroon Rashid Bandh, a resident of Kachachkoot, Awantipora, impersonated ADC Pulwama, and allegedly obtained money from them by misusing the purported official position.