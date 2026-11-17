The SRFTI has been embroiled in trouble since September 27.
On September 27, students were attacked by a right-wing organisation Akhil Bharatiya Grahak Panchayat (ABGP), a consumer forum linked to the RSS.
An open letter signed by major filmmakers and artists called for an urgent reopening of the campus and sincere probes into the violence.
Over 500 members of the Indian film fraternity, including acclaimed filmmakers Payal Kapadia, Anand Patwardhan, Nandita Das, Onir, and Devashish Makhija, have issued a joint appeal demanding urgent intervention to resolve the crisis at the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI). Framing the standoff not merely as an internal administrative dispute, but as a severe threat to artistic freedom, independent thought, and public education, the signatories sharpened five core demands to restore normalcy without sacrificing accountability.
As per their account, unrest erupted after students protested a political gathering held inside the Main Theatre, an event the letter characterizes as entirely disconnected from the institution's educational mandate. Following their objections, students were allegedly pursued across campus, verbally abused, threatened, and physically beaten. The violence was reportedly vicious enough that several victims suffered critical injuries necessitating major surgical intervention, while members of the teaching staff were also targeted in the assaults.
Furthermore, the signatories highlighted a alarming lapse in campus security, noting that a second wave of violence broke out on October 4 even though students had explicitly requested administrative protection beforehand.
Open Letter's Demands
First, the fraternity called for the immediate reopening of the campus, hostels, mess, and essential student facilities, paired with a time-bound academic recovery plan so students do not lose credits or semesters due to the shutdown. Second, they demanded the complete annulment of all punitive actions, including student rustications, show-cause notices, and the termination of affected faculty and resource persons, alongside an impartial review of disciplinary proceedings and protections against future retaliation.
The signatories emphasized that resuming academic operations must not come at the expense of silencing student dissent or ignoring campus violence. With students eager to return to filmmaking and faculty ready to teach, the fraternity urged SRFTI’s leadership to act swiftly to safeguard the institution as a vital sanctuary for creative experimentation and free expression.
Third, regarding institutional accountability, the letter underscored an independent inquiry into the alleged violence on September 27 and October 4, specifically scrutinizing the administration’s failure to act on requests for protection. It also called for strict campus safety protocols, including regulations on the entry of external organizations. Fourth, the signatories exhorted the Governing Council and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to convene mediated talks within 72 hours, bringing together administrators, students, faculty, and staff under a mutually accepted independent mediator.