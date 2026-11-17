Third, regarding institutional accountability, the letter underscored an independent inquiry into the alleged violence on September 27 and October 4, specifically scrutinizing the administration’s failure to act on requests for protection. It also called for strict campus safety protocols, including regulations on the entry of external organizations. Fourth, the signatories exhorted the Governing Council and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to convene mediated talks within 72 hours, bringing together administrators, students, faculty, and staff under a mutually accepted independent mediator.