'What Did I Do Wrong?': Ex-India Cricketer Reveals How Being Dropped From India Team Affected His Mental Health

Amit Mishra reveals he battled depression for 18 months after being dropped from the Indian team
A selector's feedback helped Mishra recognise his shortcomings in domestic cricket
Mishra made his India comeback in 2008 after working on his game
Former India leg-spinner Amit Mishra has opened up about one of the most difficult phases of his cricketing career, revealing how being dropped from the national team left him struggling with depression for nearly 18 months.
Despite fulfilling his dream of representing India, Mishra's international journey took an unexpected turn following his debut in 2003. The leg-spinner subsequently found himself out of the national setup and even missed opportunities in domestic competitions, leaving him searching for answers.
During a conversation with former India batter Aakash Chopra, Mishra reflected on the emotional toll of his exclusion and the uncertainty surrounding his future.
“I went into depression for a year and a half. I kept thinking about what my mistake was. I was playing everywhere, but the only question in my mind was that, ‘what did I do wrong?’" Mishra said.
The prolonged absence from the Indian team was particularly frustrating as the leg-spinner struggled to understand why his career had stalled despite his efforts to continue playing and performing.
Amit Mishra Recalls Selector's Advice After India Snub
Mishra's difficulties extended beyond international cricket. He revealed that he was also overlooked for the Duleep Trophy and the India A zonal setup, making his situation even more confusing. Eventually, a conversation with a selector helped him reassess his approach towards the game.
“Then a selector told me that I was not performing. I sat down and thought, and I understood that I was thinking of playing for India itself but not performing in domestic cricket," he recalled.
The feedback became a turning point for Mishra, who realised that securing an international comeback required consistent performances at the domestic level rather than simply focusing on selection.
How Amit Mishra Fought Back to Revive His Career
Mishra worked on his game, including his batting, and eventually earned another opportunity in the Duleep Trophy. His domestic performances helped him return to the Indian team in 2008, nearly five years after his debut.
He went on to represent India in 22 Tests, 36 ODIs and 10 T20Is, finishing with 156 international wickets across formats.
His journey remains a reminder of the uncertainty athletes can face behind the scenes, where selection setbacks and career expectations can take a significant emotional toll.