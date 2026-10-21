Is Bhuvneshwar Kumar's Recall The Right Decision? Cheteshwar Pujara Gives Expert Opinion Ahead Of IND Vs NZ Series

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Soubhagya Chatterjee
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India will seek a series win in the five-match T20I series in New Zealand after drawing the recent series against the West Indies, with Shreyas Iyer leading the side. On JioHotstar’s Out or Not Out, Cheteshwar Pujara and Abhishek Nayar backed Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s recall and discussed the captaincy stakes for Iyer

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Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Bhuvneshwar Kumar gestures after bowling a delivery during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Bengaluru, India. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
Summary of this article

  • India head into a five-match T20I series in New Zealand after drawing the recent series against the West Indies

  • Shreyas Iyer leads the Indian side, with the tour carrying added weight for his captaincy

  • Cheteshwar Pujara discussed Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s recall on JioHotstar’s Out or Not Out

India head into a five-match T20I series in New Zealand looking for a clear result after drawing the recent T20I series against the West Indies. Shreyas Iyer leads the side and the tour carries added weight for both his captaincy and Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s return to the T20I setup.

Speaking on JioHotstar’s ‘Out or Not Out’, JioStar expert Cheteshwar Pujara discussed Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s deserved recall to the T20I setup and what a series win in New Zealand would mean for Iyer as captain. The focus was on whether Bhuvneshwar should take the new ball and what a series win away from home would mean for Iyer.

Bhuvneshwar Recall Backed

Pujara was clear.

“In New Zealand, I agree that he should be the first choice with the new ball, based on the conditions, because of the skill he possesses of swinging the ball. If the ball won't swing in New Zealand, where else will it swing? The conditions there are ideal for him. If there is a little help from the pitch, he can extract that movement from the pitch very well with the new ball,” Pujara said on JioHotstar’s ‘Out or Not Out’.

The remark came as Bhuvneshwar earned a recall to India’s T20I setup. Pujara backed him as India’s first-choice new-ball option in New Zealand because of the expected assistance for swing bowlers.

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File photo of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who is the leading wicket taker in India vs UAE T20I matches. - | Photo: File
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Bhuvneshwar Kumar gestures after bowling a delivery during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Bengaluru, India. - | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi

Captaincy Stakes In New Zealand

The captaincy angle stood out.

“When you go to New Zealand and defeat the New Zealand team, it's a big achievement. Performing well in overseas conditions for the Indian team in any format, whether it is ODIs, T20Is, or a Test match, boosts your confidence. If you do well there as a captain or as a team, your confidence goes up, that you can perform well not just in Indian conditions, but anywhere in the world,” Pujara said.

The discussion centred on what such a result would mean for Iyer. Pujara framed overseas success across formats as the benchmark and suggested a strong series in New Zealand would lift both the captain and the team.

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