Is Bhuvneshwar Kumar's Recall The Right Decision? Cheteshwar Pujara Gives Expert Opinion Ahead Of IND Vs NZ Series

“In New Zealand, I agree that he should be the first choice with the new ball, based on the conditions, because of the skill he possesses of swinging the ball. If the ball won't swing in New Zealand, where else will it swing? The conditions there are ideal for him. If there is a little help from the pitch, he can extract that movement from the pitch very well with the new ball,” Pujara said on JioHotstar’s ‘Out or Not Out’.