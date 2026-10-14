'Enough Young Bowlers Who Can Swing The Ball': Bharat Arun Defends India's Pace Talent Ahead of New Zealand Tour

“I beg to differ. I think there are enough young bowlers in India who can swing the ball. And. It is for the selectors and the team management to identify those bowlers. But if you ask me, are there enough young bowlers who can swing the ball? Yes, there are enough young bowlers who can swing the ball. And… Anyone who’s playing for the country, if the conditions suit one particular kind of bowling, I think, they should be able to exploit that."