Soni Yadav Appointed Delhi Captain For Upcoming Senior Women's T20 Trophy Campaign As DDCA Announce Squad

Soni Yadav was appointed Delhi captain for the upcoming Senior Women’s T20 Trophy starting October 26
Shweta Sehrawat will serve as the team's vice-captain and wicketkeeper
The 16-member squad was finalized by the DDCA selection committee following a meeting on October 14
Soni Yadav was on Thursday named Delhi captain for the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy beginning on October 26.
"The team was finalised by the Senior Women’s Selection Committee at a meeting held on October 14, 2026, at the DDCA. Soni Yadav has been named captain, while Shweta Sehrawat will serve as vice-captain and wicketkeeper," said the DDCA in a statement.
All the players reported to the team manager at the Guru Gobind Singh College ground on Thursday.
Squad: Soni Yadav (captain), Shweta Sehrawat (vice-captain and wicketkeeper), Priya Punia, Tanisha Singh, Pragya Rawat (wicketkeeper), Nazma, Bharti Rawal, Vanshika Lila, Priya Mishra, Nidhi Mahto, Disha Nagar, Shivi Sharma, Sumiti Soni, Medhavi Bidhuri, Goyinka Sharma and Akshita Jain.