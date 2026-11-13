Retired IAS Officer Devesh Chaturvedi Appointed Chairman Of National Sports Board With Powers Over Sports Federations

Retired IAS officer Devesh Chaturvedi has been named chairman of the National Sports Board
Former Target Olympic Podium CEO Commodore (Retd) P K Garg is the other member of the two-member board
The board will grant or suspend recognition of National Sports Federations and decide eligibility for central government funding
Retired IAS officer Devesh Chaturvedi has been appointed chairman of the much-awaited National Sports Board, which will have overriding powers to grant or suspend recognition of the National Sports Federations (NSFs) and even "collaborate" with international bodies on issues of sports governance.
The 60-year-old Chaturvedi is from the 1989 batch of the Uttar Pradesh cadre and served as Secretary, Department of Agriculture and Farmer Welfare, from August 2024 to February this year.
He holds a B.Tech. in Mechanical Engineering from IIT Kanpur, an M.Tech. in Industrial Engineering from IIT Delhi, besides a PG Diploma in Public Policy from IIM Bangalore.
Former Target Olympic Podium CEO, Commodore (Retd) P K Garg, has been named as the other member of the Board, as per a government order in PTI's possession. A third member could also be appointed to the Board at a later stage.
"For now, it would be two members and they would start operations as soon as they take charge," a Sports Ministry source told PTI.
The finalisation of their names was done by a search-cum-selection committee, headed by Cabinet Secretary T V Somanathan. Their appointment came about after multiple extensions to the deadline for submission of applications, taking up a considerable period of time.
The appointments were finally approved by the union cabinet's appointments committee and the duo would remain in office for three years. The age cap for the positions has been kept at 65 years in the National Sports Governance Act that was passed last year.
The NSB has been empowered to de-recognise a national body that fails to hold elections for its Executive Committee or commits "gross irregularities in the election procedures."
In addition, failure to publish annual audited accounts or "misused, misapplied or misappropriated public funds" would also invite suspension from the NSB but it would be required to consult the concerned global body before proceeding.
Only a sports organisation recognised by NSB will be eligible to receive grants or any other financial assistance from the central government.
At the end of every financial year, the Board will prepare its annual statements of accounts, balance sheet, income and expenditure which would be audited by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India.
The formation of the NSB has been criticised by the Indian Olympic Association, which is the nodal body for NSFs right now. IOA President P T Usha has stated that the NSB undermines IOA's stature.
The Sports Ministry had earlier unveiled the National Sports Election Panel in September this year. The 20-member panel features two former Chief Election Commissioners of India -- Achal Kumar Jyoti and Sunil Arora.
Only the National Sports Tribunal is now left to constituted among the three bodies recommended by the NSG Act.
The tribunal, which would have would have all the powers of a civil court, will comprise a chairperson and two other members.
The head of the Tribunal would be a sitting or retired judge of the Supreme Court or the Chief Justice of a High Court.