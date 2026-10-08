An IndiGo service from Patna to Lucknow was grounded on Wednesday after damage was found on its nose section after landing. The plane is suspected to have been hit by an object, possibly hailstones, ice chunks, or a mid-air lightning strike, and no official cause has been given yet. All 104 passengers and six crew members on flight 6E925 were safe and no injuries were reported. The aircraft touched down in Lucknow at about 4.05 pm and was then declared Aircraft on Ground (AOG), meaning it would not fly again until technical checks were completed.