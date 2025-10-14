Trump To Attend Thailand-Cambodia Peace Deal Signing At ASEAN Summit

The deal addresses longstanding territorial disputes, including issues around the Preah Vihear temple, with steps for military withdrawals and landmine clearance.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pritha Vashishth
Trump To Attend Thailand-Cambodia Peace Deal Signing At ASEAN Summit
Donald Trump
Summary
  • Trump’s threat of 36% tariffs on Thai and Cambodian exports, coupled with direct talks, led to a ceasefire in July 2025, with the upcoming signing marking a formal step toward peace.

  • Despite the ceasefire holding, Thailand demands Cambodia remove heavy weapons and clear landmines, with recent gunfire exchanges signaling ongoing tensions.

  • Trump’s high-profile role at the ASEAN Summit serves US trade interests and bolsters his image as a global peacemaker amid tariff negotiations.

US President Donald Trump will attend the ceremonial signing of a peace agreement between Thailand and Cambodia at the ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, from October 26-28, 2025. The agreement, potentially dubbed the "Kuala Lumpur Declaration," aims to formalize a ceasefire brokered by Trump in July 2025, halting intense border clashes that killed 43 people and displaced over 260,000.

Facilitated by Malaysia and the US, the deal addresses longstanding territorial disputes, including issues around the Preah Vihear temple, with steps for military withdrawals and landmine clearance. Trump’s attendance, conditioned on presiding over the ceremony, aligns with his push for global recognition, including Nobel Peace Prize nominations from Cambodia and others.

The peace deal’s durability remains uncertain. Cambodian PM Hun Manet has praised Trump’s role, while Thailand’s PM Anutin Charnvirakul remains cautious, emphasizing Cambodia’s compliance. On X, the announcement has sparked optimism, with posts calling it a “historic” moment, though skepticism persists about long-term stability.

Tags

