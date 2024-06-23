International

Ruling PML-N Accepts All Demands Of Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari-Led PPP: Report

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had assured PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari that the government would take steps to address the key ally’s reservations on multiple issues by forming a committee after tensions rose among the ruling coalition partners over the budget.

File Photo
PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari (centre) took oath as Pakistan's foreign minister | File Photo
The ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has accepted all the demands of its major ally over the federal budget and allocation of development funds, the Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari-led Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), a media report said on Sunday.

The agreement between the two allies came in the third round of talks between the negotiation committees of the two parties, Geo News reported. The PPP had expressed concern for not taking it into confidence regarding the federal budget.

“The government will prefer the PPP for development funds and appointments on administrative posts in Punjab,” Geo News reported, quoting sources as saying.

According to the sources, the PML-N has accepted the PPP’s demands regarding district administrations, appointment of law officers, representation in various boards and authorities, early holding of local bodies elections, and distribution of development funds equal to PML-N lawmakers.

The PPP has demanded the appointment of an additional secretary in the chief minister secretariat whose only job would be to resolve the issues faced by the party, the sources said.

The Punjab government would appoint district deputy commissioners, district police officers and revenue officers in consultation with the PPP in the areas where the political party has significant support, the sources said.

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb presented the federal budget on June 12 but the PPP, which is the major ally of the government, was not happy as it was not consulted when the budget was being prepared.

As the PML-N government lacks a majority, there is a genuine concern that the government may not be able to get the budget passed in Parliament if not supported by the PPP.

