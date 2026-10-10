Trump announced Zacharia’s appointment on Truth Social, praising her communications work and loyalty.
She previously worked at the Department of Homeland Security and appeared on Fox News and Newsmax.
Her appointment comes ahead of the November 3 midterm elections.
US President Donald Trump has announced Katie Zacharia as his choice for the next White House press secretary, replacing Karoline Leavitt, who left the position in August. Zacharia is a senior communications adviser at Trump Media & Technology Group, the company behind his social media platform, Truth Social.
In a post on Truth Social on Friday, October 9, Trump praised Zacharia’s work at the company and described her as a loyal supporter. He said she would work with the media, the American public and his administration. The announcement followed reports that the White House had offered her the role.
Zacharia previously served as a spokesperson and deputy assistant secretary for public affairs at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). She has also appeared as a conservative commentator on Fox News and Newsmax.
Her appointment comes ahead of the November midterm elections, when the administration will face heightened scrutiny from journalists and political opponents.
From Trump Media To The White House
Zacharia has been working as a senior communications adviser to Trump Media & Technology Group, which operates Truth Social. She is a California native and a graduate of Pepperdine University and its Caruso School of Law, according to Trump’s announcement and her professional profile.
Before joining Trump Media, Zacharia worked briefly at the Department of Homeland Security earlier in 2026. She has also been a regular presence on conservative television, offering commentary on political and public-affairs issues. Trump said she had previously worked on his campaigns, helping in key swing states where he claimed his team won all seven contests.
Leavitt’s Departure Leaves Vacancy
Leavitt, who served as the White House press secretary from January 2025, completed her final day in the role on August 27. She said she was leaving to spend more time with her young children. Trump praised her tenure, describing her as one of the best press secretaries in the office’s history.
The press secretary is the administration’s principal spokesperson and conducts briefings with journalists on presidential decisions, domestic policy and international affairs.
The role can be particularly demanding during an election campaign, when reporters seek answers on policy disputes, political controversies and the administration’s record.
Zacharia’s appointment places a communications adviser from Trump’s own media organisation in the White House briefing room. Her background in conservative broadcasting and government communications is likely to shape how she approaches the press corps, although her priorities in the new role have not yet been detailed publicly.
Trump said he was confident Zacharia would deliver strong results and work effectively with journalists and the American public. The transition comes as Republicans prepare for the November 3 midterm elections, which will determine control of Congress and serve as a major test of the president’s political standing.