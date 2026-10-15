Is Katie Zacharia A Lawyer? Questions Grow Over White House Press Secretary’s Credentials

Zacharia’s claim to be a lawyer has prompted questions about where she is authorised to practise.
A law degree from Pepperdine University does not, by itself, establish admission to a state bar.
The White House says she worked in China with the appropriate credentials, while questions remain about the precise basis of her claim.
The question was brief, but it went to the heart of Katie Zacharia’s professional identity: where had she passed the bar exam? As US President Donald Trump’s newly appointed White House press secretary stood nearby, a reporter pressed him for an answer.
Zacharia appeared to respond that she had done so in China. The exchange opened a wider question about a credential she has repeatedly claimed and whether she has been authorised to practise law in any jurisdiction.
Zacharia, who has built a public profile as a conservative media commentator, holds a law degree from Pepperdine University. But a review by The Washington Post found no record of her admission to practise in any US state, including California, where she resides.
Independent journalist Judd Legum, who first raised questions about her credentials, also reported finding no evidence of a US bar admission. The distinction matters: a law degree is an academic qualification, while practising as an attorney generally requires formal admission to a bar.
What Do Her Credentials Show?
Zacharia graduated from Pepperdine with a bachelor’s degree in 2007 and a law degree in 2011, the university confirmed to The Washington Post. She subsequently worked in the international practice team of Beijing-based law firm Zhong Lun from 2011 to 2013, according to her LinkedIn profile.
She later served as general counsel for Fix California, a political organisation founded by Trump administration official Richard Grenell, from 2024 to 2025. Neither organisation responded to the newspaper’s requests for comment.
The White House has defended her professional background, saying she worked on international transactional law in China and did so “with all the appropriate credentials”.
It has not, however, produced evidence that she was admitted to practise law in the United States. Legal experts have also questioned the suggestion that she passed China’s bar examination. Foreign nationals cannot take the Chinese bar examination under the country’s eligibility rules, although foreign lawyers may work in certain capacities at Chinese law firms.
Why Does The Distinction Matter?
Legal experts say the issue extends beyond a résumé description. Stephen Gillers, a professor at New York University School of Law, told The Washington Post, “A J.D. degree does not make you a lawyer.”
Bruce Green of Fordham University School of Law similarly explained that graduating from law school is not the same as being admitted to practise. In California, state law prohibits people who are not authorised to practise from holding themselves out as entitled to do so, subject to statutory exceptions.
The questions now follow Zacharia into a job in which credibility is central. As the administration’s public-facing spokesperson, she will be expected to answer questions about policy, law and the president’s decisions.
The credential controversy does not itself establish that she has broken the law, but it leaves a basic question unanswered: what, precisely, does her claim to be a lawyer rest on?