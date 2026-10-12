Trump Announces Russia-Ukraine Energy Ceasefire, Kyiv Reports Continued Attacks

Trump announced an immediate Russia-Ukraine energy ceasefire but gave no details on its terms.
Zelenskyy reported continued Russian strikes on energy facilities, including in Kharkiv.
Moscow had not confirmed the deal, leaving its implementation uncertain.
US President Donald Trump has announced an immediate “energy ceasefire” between Russia and Ukraine, claiming that both sides have agreed to stop attacks on energy infrastructure. However, Ukraine reported continued Russian strikes on its energy facilities after the announcement, while Moscow had not immediately confirmed the agreement.
In a post on his social media platform, Truth Social, on Sunday, Trump said the ceasefire was effective immediately and urged both sides not to violate it. He provided no details about the arrangement, including its duration, scope or how compliance would be monitored. The announcement has therefore left questions about whether Moscow and Kyiv have formally agreed to the proposed halt in attacks.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomed the announcement but said Russian attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure were continuing. The conflicting accounts came amid renewed diplomatic efforts to prevent further strikes on power facilities as the war enters another winter.
Zelenskyy Says Russian Strikes Continue
In his evening address, Zelenskyy said Russian drones and glide bombs were still targeting Ukraine. He reported attacks on energy infrastructure in Kyiv and the city of Kharkiv, including a strike on a power plant in Kharkiv after Trump’s announcement. Ukraine’s presidential office confirmed the attack, according to the Associated Press.
Zelenskyy said Ukraine was prepared to refrain from attacking Russian energy infrastructure if Moscow showed the same restraint. He also thanked the United States for its support and said Kyiv remained in contact with Washington over the development.
The Ukrainian president had earlier urged Trump to press Russia to stop attacking Ukraine’s energy system. In an interview with ABC’s This Week, Zelenskyy said Kyiv was ready to stop striking Russian refineries if Moscow halted attacks on Ukrainian energy facilities.
Previous Ceasefire Proposal Remains Unresolved
Trump’s latest announcement follows a similar statement in September, when he said Russia and Ukraine had agreed not to attack each other’s energy infrastructure. That proposal did not lead to a confirmed, sustained halt in strikes, with both sides continuing attacks on energy-related targets, according to Reuters and Axios.
The announcement comes amid escalating tensions over Ukrainian attacks on Russian oil refineries and Moscow’s strikes on Ukraine’s power infrastructure. Energy facilities have remained a major target during the war, with attacks threatening electricity and heating supplies for civilians.
For now, the scope and implementation of the proposed ceasefire remain unclear. Without confirmation from both Moscow and Kyiv, and evidence that attacks have stopped, it remains uncertain whether Trump’s announcement will translate into a sustained pause in strikes on energy infrastructure.