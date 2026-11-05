South Korea Plans To Expand Naval Operations Near Strait Of Hormuz Amid Trump Pressure

South Korea plans to extend its anti-piracy naval mission.
The proposed expansion would bring operations closer to Hormuz.
Seoul faces US pressure over support for Iran war.
South Korea is planning to extend the reach of its anti-piracy Cheonghae unit to waters near the Strait of Hormuz, amid pressure from US President Donald Trump to help support the war in Iran, the Defence Ministry said.
A Defence Ministry spokesperson told Reuters on Thursday that the government would seek parliamentary approval to renew the Cheonghae unit’s mandate, which is set to expire at the end of 2026.
The proposal would also expand its operating zone to waters near Oman’s port of Duqm, around 650km (403 miles) from the Strait of Hormuz. A ministry spokesperson said the government would move a motion in parliament to prolong the unit’s deployment in the Middle East, which is due to end in December 2026.
South Korea's Cheonghae unit has been operating in the Gulf of Aden since 2009, with a mission to protect commercial shipping and keep sea routes safe.
The naval force consists of around 300 personnel, a 4,400-tonne destroyer, a maritime helicopter and up to three rigid-hull inflatable boats, broadcaster YTN reported.
Under the proposed plan, its patrol zone would extend to waters near Oman's Port of Duqm, roughly 650km (403 miles) from the Strait of Hormuz. The expansion requires approval from President Lee Jae-myung and the Cabinet before the motion can take effect.
Seoul also plans to send a P-8A maritime patrol aircraft and add 75 personnel to the unit, the Korea Herald reported.
Seoul Under Pressure From Trump
Trump has accused South Korea of not doing enough to support the war in Iran. He also scaled back major joint military exercises with South Korean forces this summer, raising concerns in Seoul, a key US ally.
South Korea is heavily dependent on imported oil, with about 70% of its supplies coming from the Middle East in 2025. Most of these shipments passed through the Strait of Hormuz, according to the Industry Ministry.
President Lee Jae Myung said on September 18 that South Korea would not send military assets to the Middle East if doing so risked pulling the country into the conflict. However, he said Seoul was considering a bigger role in protecting shipping routes in the region.