South Korea Rules Out Joining Iran War, But Eyes Role In Hormuz Security

President Lee Jae Myung has ruled out deploying South Korean troops or military assets in a way that would involve Seoul in the Iran war.
Seoul is nevertheless considering ways to contribute to maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for South Korea’s energy imports.
Shipping through the strait has fallen sharply amid the conflict, while Seoul is balancing its security relationship with Washington against its economic and energy interests.
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung has ruled out deploying military forces to the Middle East in a way that would involve Seoul in the Iran war, following reports that South Korea was considering a possible role in securing the Strait of Hormuz. Lee said Seoul would not participate in the conflict, while his government is examining ways to protect its commercial shipping, energy routes and citizens in the region.
What Did Lee Jae Myung Say?
Lee said South Korea would not dispatch troops or military assets in a manner that could draw the country into the conflict. His remarks came amid discussions over how Seoul could contribute to the security of the Strait of Hormuz, a vital route for global energy shipments.
Reuters reported that Lee's government is nevertheless considering whether to expand its role in safeguarding navigation through the strait. Seoul has also been discussing the issue with international partners as the conflict continues to disrupt shipping.
Earlier this month, South Korea said discussions with France about Hormuz concerned possible contributions to maritime security rather than troop deployment.
Why Is The Strait Of Hormuz Important To South Korea?
The Strait of Hormuz is particularly important to South Korea because the country is heavily dependent on imported energy. Any prolonged disruption to shipping through the waterway can therefore affect oil and gas supplies as well as the wider South Korean economy.
The issue has become more pressing as shipping through the strait has fallen sharply during the Iran conflict. Reuters reported that only four commodity vessels passed through the waterway on Thursday, compared with a 10-day average of about 16.
South Korea's position also reflects a difficult balance between its security relationship with the United States and its own economic and regional interests. Washington has been seeking greater international support for securing maritime routes during the conflict, while Seoul has resisted involvement that could turn it into a participant in the war.
Last month US President Donald Trump ordered the Pentagon to substantially reduce joint military exercises with South Korea. Trump said that the Joint Military exercises were expensive, with much of its costs being borne by the US. Trump said he had recently asked South Korea's president whether Seoul wanted to join the US in the denuclearisation of Iran, and claimed South Korea responded, “No thanks!”
According to a report by UKMTO, commercial traffic through the Strait of Hormuz remained at reduced levels compared to the 2025 baseline. Independent tracking data indicated suppression with single-digit numbers transiting in both directions, while US NCAGS data indicated traffic flows averaging nearly 30 vessel transits per day for the last 96 hours.