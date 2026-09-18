IRIS Lavan Still Docked At Kochi Port Six Months After Emergency Entry

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Published at:

IRIS Lavan, the Iranian Navy amphibious landing ship, remains docked at Kochi port six months after India granted emergency entry in March 2026. No final timeline has been announced for repairs or departure.

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Iranian Warship To Dock In Kochi Days Before US Sank IRIS Dena
IRIS Lavan Still Docked At Kochi Port Six Months After Emergency Entry
Summary of this article

  • IRIS Lavan is still berthed at Kochi port on September 18, 2026, six months after emergency docking

  • India approved the ship’s request on March 1 after it cited technical problems requiring urgent attention

  • External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar told Parliament that India allowed the vessel in on humanitarian grounds

The Iranian Navy amphibious landing ship IRIS Lavan remains berthed at Kochi port as of September 18, 2026, following its emergency docking in March 2026 due to mechanical malfunctions and regional conflict. The ship has remained docked six months after it arrived in India, and no final timeline has been announced for repairs or its departure.

The ship reached India in March after citing technical problems that needed urgent attention. As of September 18, it is still berthed at Kochi port, with its status unresolved six months after the emergency docking.

The case began on February 28, the day the US and Israel launched joint strikes on Iran. It also connects to IRIS Dena, which sank near Sri Lanka on March 4 after being struck by a torpedo fired from a US submarine, in an attack that killed at least 87 people.

Emergency Docking Request

The request came on February 28. That was the same day the US and Israel launched joint strikes on Iran.

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IRIS Lavan sought India’s permission for emergency docking, citing technical problems that required urgent attention. India approved the request on March 1 and the ship docked in Kochi three days later.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar later told Parliament that India had allowed the vessel to enter on humanitarian grounds. He also informed Parliament that the crew was accommodated at Indian naval facilities. The ship had 183 crew members when it docked.

India Allowed Another Iranian Warship To Dock In Kochi Days Before US Sank IRIS Dena - null
India Allowed Another Iranian Warship To Dock In Kochi Days Before US Sank IRIS Dena

By Outlook News Desk

Crew And Repatriation

More than 50 crew members remained behind in Kochi while the ship stayed at the southern port city. India repatriated the non-essential crew members on March 14.

The sailors left India on a Turkish airline aircraft. The aircraft had arrived in Kochi after picking up the bodies of the sailors aboard IRIS Dena.

Regional Naval Context

It had arrived along with the Iranian frigate IRIS Dena for activities linked to the International Fleet Review and MILAN 2026.

While returning to Iran after the exercise, IRIS Dena sank near Sri Lanka on March 4 after being struck by a torpedo fired from a US submarine, India Today reported. At least 87 people were killed in the attack.

Another Iranian vessel, IRIS Bushehr, also sought refuge in Sri Lanka.

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