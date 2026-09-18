Delhi Teen Gang Rape-Murder: Four Arrested After 17-Year-Old Found Dead In Open Field

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped and stabbed to death in Swaroop Nagar, Delhi
Police found her body on September 13 near Jaipal Rana’s field on Kushak Road
Four people were apprehended, including 19-year-old Shivam Ganesh and three minors
A 17-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped and killed after she went to meet a 17-year-old boy she knew in Delhi’s Swaroop Nagar area, police said. Her body was recovered on the morning of September 13 near Jaipal Rana’s field on Kushak Road, police said.
According to police, eight injury marks were found on the girl’s body. Investigators later identified four persons allegedly linked to the crime. Those apprehended include 19-year-old Shivam Ganesh and three minors, police said.
Police alleged the girl was sexually assaulted, taken to a deserted ground in Swaroop Nagar and stabbed multiple times before her body was dumped in an open field and covered with leaves and soil. The case is being investigated under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.
How Police Reconstructed Events
Police said the boy allegedly raped her first and then summoned his friends, who also allegedly raped her. She was later brought to a deserted ground in Swaroop Nagar and stabbed multiple times, according to police.
The body was later allegedly dumped in an open field, and police said there was an attempt to hide it under leaves and soil after the killing.
The body had decomposed so badly that its gender could not initially be determined, police said. Some parts were also eaten by stray dogs, while one hand was found separated from the body.
Missing Report And Charges
Police said the family had not reported the girl missing. Investigators were told that she would often leave home and return after a few days.
Police registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. The inquiry now centres on the alleged rape, stabbing and disposal of the body.
CCTV Trail And Tempo
At the start, there was no apparent eyewitness. With the alleged perpetrators still unidentified, investigators began scanning CCTV footage from the area and adjoining routes.
They examined footage from more than 50 CCTV cameras. During the review, police noticed a tempo moving suspiciously in the area around the time of the incident. Its registration number was not clearly visible because of darkness.
Police then tracked the vehicle across multiple CCTV points to map its route. During a night-long operation in the intervening night of September 15 and 16, they traced the suspected tempo to Khadda Colony in the Swaroop Nagar area. The vehicle was recovered there and its driver was identified and questioned, police said.
Arrests And Forensics
The probe then led police to four persons allegedly linked to the crime. Those apprehended include Shivam Ganesh, 19, and three minors aged between 16 and 17, police said.
Investigators recovered two knives allegedly used in the crime. Police also recovered the clothes allegedly worn by the accused at the time of the incident and the tempo suspected to have been used in connection with the case.
Forensic work is continuing. Police said they were examining the recovered material, questioning the accused and verifying forensic and technical evidence. Investigators are also trying to establish the full sequence of events and the specific role allegedly played by each of the four apprehended persons.