US Drones For Pakistan: What We Know About The Powerus-Trump Connection

Powerus has received a limited procurement order from Pakistan's Defence Ministry for unmanned aerial systems and associated support.
A separate MoU creates a framework for potential cooperation in unmanned and autonomous defence technologies, but does not guarantee future purchases or deployment.
The development comes as Powerus prepares for a proposed merger with Nasdaq-listed Aureus Greenway Holdings, subject to regulatory approvals and other closing conditions.
US drone manufacturer Powerus has received a limited procurement order from Pakistan's Ministry of Defence for unmanned aerial systems and related support, while signing a strategic memorandum of understanding that could expand cooperation between the company and Pakistan in unmanned and autonomous defence technologies.
Powerus describes itself as a US defence technology company focused on autonomous and unmanned systems. Its portfolio includes autonomous air and maritime systems, heavy-lift platforms, mission systems, training and support, as well as US-based manufacturing.
What Is The Powerus-Pakistan Deal?
The order is described as a limited procurement order. It covers unmanned aerial systems and associated support.
The company has not disclosed the value or specific systems involved. The MoU provides a framework for broader cooperation in unmanned and autonomous systems. Any expanded cooperation is subject to definitive agreements and government approvals.
“We are proud to support Pakistan’s Ministry of Defence, and the memorandum gives both sides a strategic framework to build upon,” Brett Velicovich, Co-Founder of Powerus said.
Powerus delegation led by co-founder Brett Velicovich met Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces, at General Headquarters in Rawalpindi on September 16. According to a statement from Inter-Services Public Relations, the meeting covered evolving defence technologies, defence procurement and production, capacity building and other areas of mutual interest. Both sides expressed interest in developing further engagement.
Why Is The Deal Significant?
Reuters reports that the agreement comes amid improving US-Pakistan defence and economic ties. Powerus is also expected to merge with Aureus Greenway Holdings, a US-listed company backed by an investment fund associated with Donald Trump Jr and Eric Trump. The Trump family has said its investment is passive and that they have no operational involvement in Powerus.
Pakistan's military has been discussing procurement and broader cooperation with Powerus, including potential local production and technology sharing. The company stressed that the MoU does not itself constitute a purchase agreement or create an obligation for either side to proceed. Any future procurement or deployment under the framework would require separate agreements, along with compliance with applicable US laws, regulations and government approvals.
The announcement also comes as Powerus prepares for a proposed merger with US-listed Aureus Greenway Holdings. Donald Trump Jr and Eric Trump own a stake in Aureus Greenway through their investment fund, American Ventures, according to US regulatory filings.
American Ventures is expected to hold a 9.9 per cent beneficial ownership stake in the combined company after the merger, regulatory filings show.
For now, the immediate development is limited to the undisclosed procurement order. The broader strategic cooperation outlined in the MoU remains contingent on further agreements and government approvals, meaning the extent of any future Powerus presence in Pakistan is yet to be determined.