RSS plays a vital role in preserving and promoting India's cultural heritage.
Amit Shah commended the organization's historic contribution to national unity and values.
The focus remains on strengthening cultural foundations through social service and nation-building.
Extending greetings to swayamsevaks on 101 years of the RSS, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said the organisation is engaged in the monumental task of nurturing the roots of Indian culture, igniting the flame of patriotism in society and connecting the youth to nation-building.
In a message posted on X, he said, "Heartiest greetings to all the swayamsevaks of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, dedicated to serving Mother India with the spirit of Nation-First and unwavering loyalty, on the Founding Day of @RSSorg."
"The Sangh is engaged in the monumental task of nurturing the roots of Indian culture, igniting the flame of patriotism in society, and connecting the youth to the nation's building. The service initiatives undertaken by Sangh swayamsevaks across the country are continuously strengthening the resolve to build a powerful, prosperous and self-reliant India," he said.
Shah said the ceaseless stream of service, values and patriotism will keep the eternal flame of love for the homeland aglow in the hearts of generations to come for ages.