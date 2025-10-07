Legacy, Controversy, Debate: 100 Years Of The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh

From these philosophical roots, the RSS has experienced remarkable growth since its inception in 1925. It started as a small cadre in Nagpur with only a few dozen members, yet by 1975, membership had grown to approximately one million. Today, it stands as a major socio-cultural force with over five million members. Its budget has also expanded significantly, from modest beginnings to tens of millions allocated annually for activities ranging from education to public welfare. Its influence extends across politics, education, and public life.