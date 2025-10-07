Legacy, Controversy, Debate: 100 Years Of The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh

The RSS was founded in 1925.
“Gandhi imagined a country rooted in spirituality, truth, nonviolence, self-reliance, and authentic freedom, where leadership was defined by integrity rather than ambition,” RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat said in a 2019 reflection on Gandhi’s enduring vision for modern Bharat.
Earlier, in the RSS foundation speech in 2010, Bhagwat emphasised the significance of Lord Rama, not only for the organisation but for the nation.
“Maryada Purushottama Ram is the manifest divine for Hindus worldwide. He embodies our national culture, honour, and the core of our country’s identity, ethos, and vigour,” he said.
From these philosophical roots, the RSS has experienced remarkable growth since its inception in 1925. It started as a small cadre in Nagpur with only a few dozen members, yet by 1975, membership had grown to approximately one million. Today, it stands as a major socio-cultural force with over five million members. Its budget has also expanded significantly, from modest beginnings to tens of millions allocated annually for activities ranging from education to public welfare. Its influence extends across politics, education, and public life.
Over the past century, the RSS has seen shifts in women’s roles. The Rashtriya Sevika Samiti (1936) enabled women to train and organise for nationalist work. More recently, women have contributed to outreach and social reform initiatives such as Parivar Prabodhan.
Nevertheless, debates persist. While initiatives like Rashtriya Sevika Samiti and outreach programs have increased women's participation, they remain excluded from the core shakha, with senior leadership overwhelmingly male, reflecting structural inertia and traditional gender norms. Direct testimonies from Sevika Samiti members add depth to this discussion.
The RSS also faces other debates. Its focus on Hindu identity draws criticism for majoritarian themes. Some believe it influences politics in polarising ways. However, it is important to recognise the diversity within Hindu thought, which encompasses both cultural pride and spiritual growth. The group promotes historical views, ranging from ancient pride to debates over sites such as Ayodhya, reflecting a spectrum that spans cultural nationalism to religious expressions.
These efforts cause public debate and legal battles, bringing both support and criticism. Its political influence grows through affiliates and ideological networks. Some praise its social services and national work. Others question if it blurs the line between culture and politics.
The RSS’s hundred-year journey illustrates the organisation’s ongoing struggle to balance expansion and adaptation, while unresolved debates over gender, identity, and political engagement raise central questions about its role as both a traditional and modern force in Indian society.
Ultimately, the organisation’s evolution reveals its enduring influence and the core challenge of reconciling ideological continuity with the demands of a changing nation.