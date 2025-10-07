Legacy, Controversy, Debate: 100 Years Of The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh

The RSS’s hundred-year journey illustrates the organisation’s ongoing struggle to balance expansion and adaptation, while unresolved debates over gender, identity, and political engagement raise central questions about its role as both a traditional and modern force in Indian society.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: JInit Parmar
Updated on:
Updated on:
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh At 100
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh At 100 Photo: Mahesh Tickley
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The RSS was founded in 1925.

  • The Sangh started as a small cadre in Nagpur with only a few dozen members, yet by 1975, membership had grown to approximately one million.

  • Today, RSS's stands as a major socio-cultural force with over five million members.

“Gandhi imagined a country rooted in spirituality, truth, nonviolence, self-reliance, and authentic freedom, where leadership was defined by integrity rather than ambition,” RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat said in a 2019 reflection on Gandhi’s enduring vision for modern Bharat.

Earlier, in the RSS foundation speech in 2010, Bhagwat emphasised the significance of Lord Rama, not only for the organisation but for the nation.

“Maryada Purushottama Ram is the manifest divine for Hindus worldwide. He embodies our national culture, honour, and the core of our country’s identity, ethos, and vigour,” he said.

From these philosophical roots, the RSS has experienced remarkable growth since its inception in 1925. It started as a small cadre in Nagpur with only a few dozen members, yet by 1975, membership had grown to approximately one million. Today, it stands as a major socio-cultural force with over five million members. Its budget has also expanded significantly, from modest beginnings to tens of millions allocated annually for activities ranging from education to public welfare. Its influence extends across politics, education, and public life.

Related Content
Related Content

Over the past century, the RSS has seen shifts in women’s roles. The Rashtriya Sevika Samiti (1936) enabled women to train and organise for nationalist work. More recently, women have contributed to outreach and social reform initiatives such as Parivar Prabodhan.

Nevertheless, debates persist. While initiatives like Rashtriya Sevika Samiti and outreach programs have increased women's participation, they remain excluded from the core shakha, with senior leadership overwhelmingly male, reflecting structural inertia and traditional gender norms. Direct testimonies from Sevika Samiti members add depth to this discussion.

The RSS also faces other debates. Its focus on Hindu identity draws criticism for majoritarian themes. Some believe it influences politics in polarising ways. However, it is important to recognise the diversity within Hindu thought, which encompasses both cultural pride and spiritual growth. The group promotes historical views, ranging from ancient pride to debates over sites such as Ayodhya, reflecting a spectrum that spans cultural nationalism to religious expressions.

These efforts cause public debate and legal battles, bringing both support and criticism. Its political influence grows through affiliates and ideological networks. Some praise its social services and national work. Others question if it blurs the line between culture and politics.

The RSS’s hundred-year journey illustrates the organisation’s ongoing struggle to balance expansion and adaptation, while unresolved debates over gender, identity, and political engagement raise central questions about its role as both a traditional and modern force in Indian society.

Ultimately, the organisation’s evolution reveals its enduring influence and the core challenge of reconciling ideological continuity with the demands of a changing nation.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Aminul Islam Re-elected Bangladesh Cricket Board President, Khaled Mashud Among New Directors

  2. IND-W Vs PAK-W, ICC Women’s World Cup: MCC Delivers Final Word On Muneeba Ali Run-Out Controversy

  3. Mithali Raj, Ravi Kalpana Get Dedicated Sections At ACA-VDCA Stadium Amid Women’s World Cup 2025

  4. Bangladesh Vs England, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Guwahati Weather Forecast And Barsapara Stadium Pitch Report

  5. Sunil Joshi Leaves Punjab Kings Support Staff As Spin Bowling Coach

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Shanghai Masters 2025: Arthur Rinderknech Upsets Alexander Zverev Again

  2. China Open Final: Amanda Anisimova Beats Linda Noskova, Claims Her Second WTA 1000 Title Of 2025

  3. Shanghai Masters 2025: Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard Downs Taylor Fritz To Set Up Holger Rune Meeting

  4. Shanghai Masters 2025: Novak Djokovic Survives Yannick Hanfmann Test To Reach Last 16

  5. China Open 2025: Anisimova Ousts Noskova In Beijing To Claim Second WTA-1000 Title Of Year

Badminton News

  1. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

  2. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  5. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Battle Royale for the Chaudhar in Haryana

  2. BJP For An Alliance With Vijay, Annamali Finds Out ‘Ideological Affinity’ With TVK

  3. Violence over Statehood, Sixth Schedule in Ladakh Halts LAHDC Election Process

  4. Day In Pics: October 06, 2025

  5. UP Weather Today: Hailstorm Alert Issued as Western Disturbance Brings Heavy Rain

Entertainment News

  1. Jhumkewali: A Flirty & Audacious Peek Into The Secret Havens Of Sapphic Love In 70s Bombay

  2. Talvar at 10 | Between Fact, Fiction & The Hungry Eye Of Public Storytelling

  3. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

  4. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  5. They Call Him OG: Pawan Kalyan Starrer Becomes Highest-Grossing Telugu Film Of 2025

US News

  1. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  2. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  3. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  4. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

  5. Trump Threatens 100 per cent Tariff on Foreign Films, Alarming Hollywood

World News

  1. Nobel Prize 2025 Explained: Full Schedule, Key Contenders, And Why The Peace Prize Is Being Watched Closely?

  2. PM’s Principal Secretary Urges Indian Professionals Abroad to Return Amid H-1B Visa Hike

  3. Israel Deports 171 Activists, Including Greta Thunberg, After Gaza Flotilla Interception

  4. North Korea’s Kim Jong Un Visits 5000-Tonne Naval Destroyer

  5. Trump Urges Rapid Progress As Mediators Gather In Egypt For Critical Gaza Peace Talks

Latest Stories

  1. Battle Royale for the Chaudhar in Haryana

  2. MP Weather Update: Scattered Rain and Cooling Trend Through Week

  3. Political Deadlock In France As President Macron Accepts PM Lecornu’s Resignation

  4. Lawyer Tries To Throw Shoe At CJI BR Gavai In Supreme Court; Security Stops Attack

  5. UP Weather Today: Hailstorm Alert Issued as Western Disturbance Brings Heavy Rain

  6. TORBIT LEGAL GUIDE - Delhi High Court Ruling To Transform Real Estate Inheritance

  7. Watch | Dr Lakshmi Narasimhan on Mental Health Care Beyond Treatment

  8. New Zealand Vs South Africa, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: SA-W Beat NZ-W By 6 Wickets As Brits Shines With Stunning 100