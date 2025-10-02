As RSS Celebrates Its Centenary, A Look At Its Past

Hedgewar, a Nagpur-based doctor, was deeply influenced by Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, a Hindu revivalist. Though historical records place RSS’s formal founding date as September 27, 1925, the festival of Vijayadashami remains its symbolic anniversary. The choice of RSS’s founding day being Vijayadashami (also known as Dussehra) was not accidental but symbolic. Dussehra is a Hindu festival which celebrates the victory of good over evil. For Hedgewar, the RSS was also a movement of renewal of a Hindu society that he saw as largely passive in its own decline.