As RSS Celebrates Its Centenary, A Look At Its Past

RSS is more than a volunteer group or social movement: it is, for better or worse, a powerful cultural influence over modern India.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Avantika Mehta
Updated on:
Updated on:
100 years of RSS
100 years of RSS Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Dr. Keshav Baliram Hedgewar founded the RSS in Nagpur in 1925 on Vijayadashami, envisioning it as a movement for Hindu renewal rooted in discipline, unity, and service.

  • Under M.S. Golwalkar, the RSS expanded its reach through thousands of shakhas and affiliated organisations spanning education, welfare, labour, women’s issues, and politics via the BJP.

  • While critics accuse it of communal polarisation, supporters highlight its role in social welfare and grassroots mobilisation, making the RSS central to India’s political and cultural landscape.

In 1925, Dr Keshav Baliram Hedgewar founded one of India’s most influential and controversial organisations: the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). What began as a gathering of a handful of young men in Nagpur has since grown into a nationwide, deeply interconnected political and cultural network.

Hedgewar, a Nagpur-based doctor, was deeply influenced by Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, a Hindu revivalist. Though historical records place RSS’s formal founding date as September 27, 1925, the festival of Vijayadashami remains its symbolic anniversary. The choice of RSS’s founding day being Vijayadashami (also known as Dussehra) was not accidental but symbolic. Dussehra is a Hindu festival which celebrates the victory of good over evil. For Hedgewar, the RSS was also a movement of renewal of a Hindu society that he saw as largely passive in its own decline. 

Modi unveils Commemorative Rs 100 coin - X/@narendramodi
For the First Time, Bharat Mata Depicted on Indian Coin Released at RSS Centenary

BY Outlook News Desk

Related Content
Related Content

RSS’s beginnings were modest; a few dozen volunteers would gather to conduct physical education drills, communal singing, prayers, and moral teachings. Hedgewar insisted that it was not a political party, but a social service organisation that propagated ideas such as building discipline, unity, and sewa among the Hindus of India.

Evolution Over Time

 Hedgewar died in 1940, and M. S. Golwalkar took over the RSS. Golwalkar expanded and formalised the RSS’s ideological and organisational structure. RSS expanded, building local branches for meetings, known as its shakhas, and a network of affiliated organisations working in fields like education (ABVP), social welfare, and eventually via political wings (BJP).

 The RSS was banned several times. Most notably in 1948, after Mahatma Gandhi’s assassination, with some accusing the Sangh of complicity. 

Over the years, the RSS has expanded into thousands of shakhas across India, the recruitment of volunteers (swayamsevaks), and associated organisations covering students, labour, women, and social service.

Though RSS is not a political party, its political footprint is massive. The RSS provides cadres, mass mobilisation capacity, grassroots networks, discipline, and volunteerism. In election years, these become essential needs for any political party, including the BJP. 

Modi with RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat - | Photo: PMO via PTI
Modi to Release Commemorative Coin, Stamp as RSS Marks Centenary on Vijayadashmi

BY Outlook News Desk

The RSS has been accused of fostering communal polarisation, especially when tensions between religious communities are exploited for electoral gain. Critics say that the Sangh’s emphasis on Hindu unity runs afoul of India’s secular nature and equal citizenship. RSS’s supporters counter with examples of the Sangh’s work in education, disaster relief, rural development, and social welfare.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 1: Shubman Gill-led IND Face WI In Series Opener In Ahmedabad

  2. USA Cricket Files For Bankruptcy Minutes Ahead Of ACE Court Hearing

  3. Australia Vs New Zealand, ICC Women's Cricket World Cup: AUS-W Beat White Ferns By 89 Runs

  4. IND-W Vs PAK-W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: No Handshake Policy For Indian Players - Report

  5. ILT20 Auction: Ravichandran Ashwin Goes Unsold After Setting Highest Base Price

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. China Open: Jannik Sinner Recovers From US Open Disappointment With Beijing Title

  2. Amanda Anisimova Vs Karolina Muchova, China Open: American Sets Up Jasmine Paolini Quarter-Final Date

  3. China Open 2025: Coco Gauff Rallies Past Belinda Bencic To Progress In Beijing

  4. Japan Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Clinches Crown With Straight Sets Win Over Taylor Fritz

  5. Iga Swiatek Considers Breaking WTA Rules, Says Tennis Season 'Too Long And Too Intense'

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Online Generation That Governments Can’t Ignore

  2. For the First Time, Bharat Mata Depicted on Indian Coin Released at RSS Centenary

  3. Bihar Voter List Shrinks by 47 Lakh to 7.42 Crore After EC’s Special Intensive Revision

  4. Day In Pics: October 01, 2025

  5. Buddhists, Muslims Close Ranks In Ladakh Over Sixth Schedule, Statehood Demand

Entertainment News

  1. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

  2. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  3. Korean Actor Song Kang Completes Military Service; Considering Musical Drama Four Hands

  4. Wayward Review | Mae Martin’s Delightful Perversion Of Maternal Care Crumbles Under A Mediocre Climax

  5. Ghaati Review | Jejamma Meets Sheelavathi In This New Anushka Shetty Starrer

US News

  1. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

  2. Trump Threatens 100 per cent Tariff on Foreign Films, Alarming Hollywood

  3. Epstein Files Link Elon Musk, Prince Andrew to Financier’s Circle

  4. US Policy Shift Leaves India’s $20 Billion Generic Drug Sector On Edge

  5. Trump-Erdogan Meeting Focuses On Potential F-35 Ban Lift

World News

  1. US Senators Reintroduce Bill to Curb H-1B and L-1 Visa 'Abuse'

  2. Gaza Aid Flotilla Led by Greta Thunberg Reports Drone Activity as Israel Vows to Block Entry

  3. Peace Deal For Gaza? Hamas Unlikely To Sign Peace Deal That Is In Israel’s Favour, Experts Say

  4. Canada Names Bishnoi Gang as Terrorist Entity

  5. Nepal Crowns 2-Year-Old Aryatara Shakya As New Living Goddess

Latest Stories

  1. Sagittarius October 2025 Horoscope: Fortunate Month With Opportunities In Career, Finances, And Love

  2. Bengaluru Weather Forecast: Pleasant Monsoon End with Light Showers Continuing

  3. Pakistan, IMF Begin Review Talks On $7 Billion Loan

  4. Deadly Car Bombing Rocks Quetta, Pakistan

  5. India Invokes MLAT with Singapore in Probe into Singer Zubeen Garg’s Death

  6. Patent Cliff Drives Pharma To China While EquitiesFirst Unlocks Capital

  7. Pawan Kalyan Condemns Kantara Chapter 1 Boycott Calls From Telugu Audience: Let Us Support Good Films

  8. ‘Significant’ Changes Coming to H-1B Visa Process Before 2026 Rollout: U.S. Commerce Secretary Lutnick