‘I Am With BJP’: Sunil Jakhar Denies Reports Of Rejoining Congress

Punjab BJP leader Sunil Jakhar on Thursday denied social media reports suggesting that he was planning to rejoin the Congress, calling the claims “false” and “baseless”.
“I have come across certain social media posts suggesting that I’m rejoining Congress party. I want to place on record that these are false, baseless insinuations far removed from truth,” Jakhar posted on X.
He said he is with the BJP and committed to the ideology of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas” championed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Earlier on Thursday, Jakhar had also posted a message wishing Modi on his birthday. In his post, Jakhar described Modi as a symbol of tireless hard work, sacrifice and foresight, and wished him on his birthday.
He said Modi’s life is a story of dedication, sacrifice and unwavering resolve, adding that his journey of service and commitment is an inspiration for millions of Indians.
Jakhar also prayed for Modi’s long and healthy life and said he hope that under his leadership, India would reach new heights of progress and move towards achieving the goal of a developed India by 2047.