Union Home Minister Amit Shah criticized the AAP administration, labeling it an "Aapda" (disaster) government.
He stated that Punjab is suffering from a severe drug crisis driven by poor governance.
The remarks were made in Jalandhar during the culmination of the BJP's "Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra".
Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Wednesday that Punjab is grappling with a serious drug problem due to the AAP government's poor governance, calling the Bhagwant Mann dispensation 'aapda' (disaster).
Shah's visit to Punjab marked the culmination of the BJP's 'Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra', which began on September 18.
Shortly before speaking at a public gathering in Village Paragpur in Jalandhar, Shah said in a post on X in Punjabi, "Punjab is grappling with a serious drug problem due to the poor governance of the 'aapda' government."
Shah said the people of Punjab are waging a decisive battle against drugs and are uniting the state in eradicating them. The BJP's yatra reached every village in Punjab, raising drug awareness while also inspiring youth to join the campaign, he said.
Today, on the conclusion of this yatra in Jalandhar, Shah said he will meet face-to-face with the residents of Punjab and, by meeting the families suffering from the scourge of drugs, share their pain and sorrow as well.
The BJP launched the yatra under the slogan "BJP da Naara, Nasha Mukauna Saara".
The yatra travelled through all 117 assembly constituencies of Punjab, covering 4,000 kilometres, and reached Jalandhar on Tuesday.
BJP president Nitin Nabin flagged off the first of four statewide anti-drug yatras from the Ekta Sthal in Pathankot on September 18.
Since then, over the past week, several Union ministers, chief ministers of some BJP-ruled states, and senior party leaders have participated in the yatras.