Kathua CISF Firing: Argument Over Bringing Child To Work Preceded Shooting

Four CISF personnel were killed after a colleague allegedly opened fire at them.
The accused was allegedly involved in an argument with colleagues before firing his service rifle.
Kumar was overpowered and arrested, while the weapon was seized.
A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) head constable who allegedly opened fire and killed four colleagues at a hydroelectric power project in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua had argued with them over bringing his toddler to the workplace, an NDTV report said.
Head Constable Avdesh Kumar Singh allegedly fired 18 rounds from his service AK-47 on Tuesday evening, killing Assistant Commandant Ankit Kumar Pandey, Sub-Inspector Lakshman Singh and constables Rafiq Ahmed and Sandeep Kumar. The incident took place at the Sewa Hydel-II power project in Mashka village of Basohli, near the Himachal Pradesh border.
Argument Over Bringing Toddler To Project Site
Singh and his wife, Head Constable Pooja Devi, were posted at the same project but worked different shifts. According to the report, the couple would bring their toddler to the site during shift changes so that one parent could hand over the child to the other.
The couple had reportedly been told not to bring the child to the project site. The issue had been under discussion for several days, with the unit administration also not permitting Devi to enter or remain in the Quarter Guard area with the child.
On Tuesday, one of the couple allegedly brought the child to the site to hand him over to the other. A complaint was reportedly made to Company Commander Ankit Kumar Pandey, triggering an altercation with Singh, the officer said.
Singh then entered the Operations Section office near the main gate, where the four personnel were present, and opened fire, the report said citing sources.
Singh Arrested, Weapon Seized
Other CISF personnel overpowered Singh following the firing, and he was arrested and handed over to the police. The CISF said he was carrying 150 rounds of ammunition at the time, while his service weapon was also seized.
The four personnel were initially taken to an NHPC hospital in Himachal Pradesh because of the project's remote location. They later succumbed to their injuries.
Police and security personnel secured the project premises following the incident, while an investigation is underway into the circumstances surrounding the firing.