Spain’s Housing Crisis: When Rent Becomes Too Much To Live Independently

An 87-year-old Madrid tenant’s eviction after more than seven decades in the same home became a rallying point for thousands of protesters, putting rents, evictions and tenant protections back at the centre of Spain’s political debate; she has since reached an agreement allowing her to return
The underlying problem is a persistent mismatch between housing demand and supply, with strong demand in major urban areas putting pressure on rents while construction and affordable housing provision have struggled to keep pace
The national government has responded with new measures including extended protections against some evictions, rules governing seasonal and room rentals and restrictions on certain speculative purchases, while the wider supply shortage remains a longer-term challenge
Spain’s housing crisis has moved back to the centre of public debate after thousands of people demonstrated in Madrid over rents, evictions and the shortage of affordable homes, with protesters saying housing costs are making independent living increasingly difficult.
The immediate trigger for the latest mobilisation was the eviction of 87-year-old Mari Carmen Abascal, who had lived in the same rented home for 70 years. She was forced to leave the property earlier last week, according to public state broadcasters EFE and RTVE. The case became a focal point for a wider protest movement around housing affordability and tenant protections.
At the Puerta del Sol camp in Madrid, RTVE spoke to young people who said they could not afford to move out on their own and tenants who said around half of their income went towards rent. One person said they were paying €1,200 a month from a salary of €1,350.
The Human Cost
The Madrid protests were organised by the Sindicato de Inquilinas e Inquilinos de Madrid, which called the September 26 demonstration under the slogan “Ni una Maricarmen más”.
EFE reported that thousands marched from Puerta del Sol towards Cibeles and the Congress of Deputies, while dozens later camped overnight in Sol. The protesters called for measures to prevent evictions, limit rents and provide greater security to tenants.
Public state broadcasters reported that the experiences at the camp reflected a problem affecting different age groups. Some young people said they could not contemplate living independently, while other tenants described spending half or more of their income on housing.
The Madrid tenants’ union has demanded indefinite rental contracts, an end to evictions without an alternative home, stronger safeguards against what it calls fraudulent rental arrangements and a freeze on rents during what it describes as a housing emergency.
The Supply Gap
Behind the protests is a widening mismatch between the number of households seeking homes and the number of new homes being built.
The Banco de España said Spain added about 225,000 households in 2025, while only about 92,000 new homes were completed that year. Demand was also supported by non-resident purchases, which reached about 55,000 homes. The central bank said the supply of new housing had been increasing, but at a slower pace than demand.
The central bank has linked the pressure on housing costs to strong demand in large urban areas and a relatively rigid supply of homes. Its research also found that the rental market has expanded particularly among young people and foreign-born residents, while supply has not kept pace with demand.
The Banco de España has also pointed to alternative uses of homes, including tourist, room and seasonal rentals, as factors limiting the supply available for long-term residential renting. It said the supply of social rental housing also remains limited.
Rent Pressure
The impact is especially severe for lower-income renters.
According to the government’s latest housing decree, citing Eurostat data, 26.8% of households renting at market prices in Spain spent more than 40% of their income on rent in 2025. That was down from 39.4% in 2022 but remained around eight per cent above the European Union average of 18.6%.
The Banco de España similarly found that rental overburden was concentrated among lower-income households and young people, particularly in areas where economic activity and tourism are concentrated.
Official SERPAVI data used by the Spanish government put Madrid’s median monthly rent at about €825 in its dataset covering 2023 rental contracts. The figure is based on declared rental contracts rather than asking prices in property advertisements.
The wider cost of housing has also risen. Spain’s National Statistics Institute said average household spending on housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels increased 5.8% in 2025, compared with the previous year.
Why Young People Struggle
Young people face particular difficulty because rising rents are colliding with the need to establish independent households.
The Banco de España has identified young households as one of the groups most exposed to rental overburden. In Madrid, municipal housing policy has increasingly focused on younger renters and families as a result.
The Community of Madrid’s Bono Alquiler Joven is available to people aged 18 to 35 with limited incomes. The programme provides support towards the cost of a habitual rented home or room, subject to eligibility and rent limits.
The regional government also operates broader rental assistance for vulnerable households, including large and single-parent families, people with disabilities and households in which all members are unemployed and have exhausted benefits.
What Madrid Is Doing
Madrid’s city government has expanded its public rental housing programme through the municipal Empresa Municipal de la Vivienda y Suelo.
The city said in May that it had awarded 5,088 public affordable-rental homes since 2019, with 60% of the homes allocated through its lotteries being newly built. Nine in 10 newly built homes allocated during the current municipal term have gone to young people and families with children, according to the city government. It said rents for those homes would not exceed 30% of household income.
The city previously announced that more than 6,100 affordable-rental homes would be in progress in 2026.
Madrid has also expanded affordable public housing to some middle-income households who earn too much to qualify for its traditional public-housing lotteries but are still unable to access market rents.
What Spain Is Changing
The national government has responded through legislation as well as housing construction and rental measures.
On Tuesday, the Council of Ministers approved a new real decree-law aimed at protecting tenants and expanding affordable housing. It extends protections against certain evictions until 2030, regulates seasonal and room rentals to prevent their use to circumvent residential tenancy protections, restricts certain speculative purchases by large investment funds until the end of 2028 and extends some existing rental contracts by two years.
The decree, published on Wednesday, also changes rental rules. A temporary rental contract must have a genuine and demonstrable temporary purpose; otherwise it can be treated as a standard residential contract. It also limits the combined rent charged for rooms in the same property so that it cannot exceed the rent that would apply to the entire dwelling.
For rents, the new measure extends an extraordinary limit on annual increases until the end of 2027. Where the rent is above the maximum set by the applicable reference index, no increase is permitted under the new mechanism; otherwise, the increase can be up to 2% in the absence of agreement between landlord and tenant.
A Bigger Structural Problem
The government’s own decree describes Spain’s housing shortage as particularly pronounced in metropolitan areas and other locations under strong housing pressure. It also says the country needs a larger permanent public housing stock and acknowledges that building new homes takes time.
That time lag is central to the current crisis. The Banco de España’s figures show the gap between new household formation and completed homes remains substantial, while its rental-market research points to strong demand in the places where jobs, population and tourism are concentrated.
For protesters in Madrid, however, the problem is measured less in national housing statistics than in whether a salary can cover a home, whether a young person can leave their parents and whether an existing tenant can remain in their house. The September demonstrations have put those questions back at the centre of Spain’s housing debate, while governments at the national, regional and municipal levels pursue different parts of the response.