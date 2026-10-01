Flydubai Incident: What We Know About The Alleged Axe Attack On Indian Pilot

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Abhishek S Yadav
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Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu indicated that the co-pilot may have used an axe to attack the Indian pilot during the flydubai incident

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Smit Machchhar, Captain Smit Machchhar, Smit Machchhar pilot
Captain Smit Machchhar is an Indian commercial pilot and former SpiceJet commander who joined Flydubai in 2022. Photo: X
Summary of this article

  • Israeli PM Netanyahu said the attacker may have used a knife or axe

  • UAE authorities launched an investigation to determine whether the attack was linked to terrorist activity.

  • A flydubai flight diverted to Saudi Arabia after the co-pilot attacked pilot mid-flight.

Summary of this article

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu said that the Indian national Smit Machchhar could have been attacked with a knife or an axe by the co-pilot of flydubai. The incident took place on Wednesday when a pilot was attacked by a co-pilot on a passenger flight bound for Tel Aviv, carrying 174 passengers.

17,000-Foot Drop, Emergency Landing: How Israel-Bound Flydubai Flight Diverted To Saudi Arabia?

By Outlook News Desk

In an interview given to Fox News Channel’s Sean Hannity on Wednesday, Netanyahu said the attacker may have hit the captain with an axe. A pilot working for a different company told Reuters that there is a possibility that the pilots could have access to metal knives used for meal service or a crash axe, which is commonly kept in cockpits.

India’s Embassy in Riyadh and the Consulate General of India in Jeddah said on Wednesday they were keeping a close watch on Captain Smit Machchhar’s health. The mission said initial reports indicated that the captain was ‘stable’

UAE announced that it is investigating the incident that happened on the Flydubai flight bound for Israel. The state news agency of the UAE, WAM, confirmed that "the investigation team has launched its work into the incident already". It also reported that the probe would seek to determine "the degree to which the incident was linked to any terrorist activity or intent."

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Captain Smit Machchhar is an Indian commercial pilot and former SpiceJet commander who joined Flydubai in 2022. - X
Captain Smit Machchhar is an Indian commercial pilot and former SpiceJet commander who joined Flydubai in 2022. - X
Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar - X@IsraelMFA
Captain Smit Machchhar is an Indian commercial pilot and former SpiceJet commander who joined Flydubai in 2022. - X
‘When Things Are Going Wrong, You Need Them’: Hero Pilot On Cabin Crew After Flydubai Attack

By Outlook News Desk

A statement released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs says the UAE is closely following the incident involving flydubai flight FZ1073 from Dubai International Airport to Tel Aviv, which was diverted and landed safely at Tabuk Airport in Saudi Arabia.

The Ministry also affirmed in the statement that the UAE's judicial authorities have jurisdiction to investigate the incident under applicable legislation, as the aircraft is registered in the UAE and bears its flag.

In a dramatic incident that happened on September 30, a FZ1073 flight bound for Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv from Dubai International Airport had to make an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia after an alleged brawl between the two pilots of the flight. The plane transmitted emergency codes for a possible hijacking.

PM Modi Praises Indian Pilot Smit Machchhar As 'Hero' For Foiling Flydubai Crash Attempt

By PTI

Passengers and crew restrained a Flydubai co-pilot after a confrontation in the air, and the plane later landed safely in Tabuk. Reuters reported, citing passengers and officials, that other Flydubai pilots on board as passengers also helped regain control of the aircraft. The co-pilot was later taken into Saudi custody for questioning at the airport.

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