Flydubai Incident: What We Know About The Alleged Axe Attack On Indian Pilot

Israeli PM Netanyahu said the attacker may have used a knife or axe
UAE authorities launched an investigation to determine whether the attack was linked to terrorist activity.
A flydubai flight diverted to Saudi Arabia after the co-pilot attacked pilot mid-flight.
Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu said that the Indian national Smit Machchhar could have been attacked with a knife or an axe by the co-pilot of flydubai. The incident took place on Wednesday when a pilot was attacked by a co-pilot on a passenger flight bound for Tel Aviv, carrying 174 passengers.
In an interview given to Fox News Channel’s Sean Hannity on Wednesday, Netanyahu said the attacker may have hit the captain with an axe. A pilot working for a different company told Reuters that there is a possibility that the pilots could have access to metal knives used for meal service or a crash axe, which is commonly kept in cockpits.
India’s Embassy in Riyadh and the Consulate General of India in Jeddah said on Wednesday they were keeping a close watch on Captain Smit Machchhar’s health. The mission said initial reports indicated that the captain was ‘stable’
UAE announced that it is investigating the incident that happened on the Flydubai flight bound for Israel. The state news agency of the UAE, WAM, confirmed that "the investigation team has launched its work into the incident already". It also reported that the probe would seek to determine "the degree to which the incident was linked to any terrorist activity or intent."
A statement released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs says the UAE is closely following the incident involving flydubai flight FZ1073 from Dubai International Airport to Tel Aviv, which was diverted and landed safely at Tabuk Airport in Saudi Arabia.
The Ministry also affirmed in the statement that the UAE's judicial authorities have jurisdiction to investigate the incident under applicable legislation, as the aircraft is registered in the UAE and bears its flag.
In a dramatic incident that happened on September 30, a FZ1073 flight bound for Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv from Dubai International Airport had to make an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia after an alleged brawl between the two pilots of the flight. The plane transmitted emergency codes for a possible hijacking.
Passengers and crew restrained a Flydubai co-pilot after a confrontation in the air, and the plane later landed safely in Tabuk. Reuters reported, citing passengers and officials, that other Flydubai pilots on board as passengers also helped regain control of the aircraft. The co-pilot was later taken into Saudi custody for questioning at the airport.