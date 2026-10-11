Flash Flood Sweeps Away Dozens of Houses In Nepal's Gorkha District

A flash flood destroyed numerous houses in Nepal.
A landslide blocked the river, triggering sudden flooding.
Rescue teams have been deployed to help survivors.
A flash flood in the Budhi Gandaki River swept away more than 35 houses and bridges in Gorkha District of Nepal in the early morning on Sunday.
Gorkha District’s Chief District Officer Dharmendra Kumar Mishra said that he was informed about a major flood at 4:35 am according to the Indian Express. As of now, no deaths or injuries have been reported.
The flood rushed down from Chumnubri Rural Municipality-6. Mishra said early reports suggest a landslide happened above Siuribas. He added that five to seven houses along the riverbed in Jagat were washed away, and a few more downstream might have been swept away as well.
Rural Municipality Chair Nima Lama explained that the landslide blocked the Chumke Khola stream, which then triggered the sudden flood.
Nepal's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) said that the water level rose from 3.66 metres at 6:30 AM to 8.43 metres at 8:40 AM, which is well above the danger mark of 5 metres.
Within 10 minutes, the water level increased by over two metres between 8:30 AM and 8:40 AM, according to NDTV.
The NDRRMA said in its press release that, “Since the flood also washed away the measurement centre, including the bridge, further details could not be obtained." Authorities said the reason behind the flood was not rain.
It further added that, "Based on preliminary information and observation of satellite images, it is estimated that the river may have been blocked and then breached, causing a sudden flood. Detailed technical analysis of the actual cause of the incident is ongoing."
The Army has informed that its units have been deployed for search and rescue operations by air and land.
In a statement released by the army, it said that several teams conducted aerial search and ground assessments of the affected areas and airlifted six people safely from the Jagat area that is at risk from landslides.
The statement from the army said, “A Composite Quick Reaction Team stationed in Kathmandu was also airlifted to the affected area."
Nepal is still recovering from devastating floods in August that killed at least 1,453 people and left more than 5,000 missing.