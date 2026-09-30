Nepal Monsoon Rains Kill 27, Leave Four Missing As Floods, Landslides Hit Country

At least 27 people were killed, four went missing and eight were injured in 304 landslides, 87 floods and 151 heavy-rainfall incidents across Nepal between September 24 and 28.
The rains damaged 227 houses and 31 bridges, while affecting 1,082 families and killing 114 livestock, according to Nepal's disaster management authorities.
Separately, an avalanche at Himlung Himal in Manang killed four people and left 12 missing, with heavy snowfall disrupting rescue operations.
At least 27 people have been killed in incidents triggered by heavy rainfall across Nepal over the past few days, PTI reported as of Tuesday.
Four people remain missing, while eight people were injured in the monsoon-induced incidents from September 24 to 28, according to the Nepal Home Ministry.
The disaster incidents affected 1,082 families and 114 livestock were killed. According to the authority, during this period there were 304 landslide incidents, resulting in 20 deaths, while four people went missing and seven were injured.
What Happened In Nepal?
Similarly, 87 flood related incidents were reported in which four people died, while 151 incidents related to heavy rainfall claimed three lives and injured one person, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA).
Heavy rainfall destroyed 227 houses and partially damaged 142 others. Floods and landslides also damaged 31 bridges. Heavy rainfall took place in various parts of the country during this period due to the low-pressure system developed in the Bay of Bengal, the NDRRMA said.
On Sunday, a massive landslide struck Nepal's Manang district, sending debris into the Marsyangdi River and briefly blocking parts of it.
The landslide, caused by incessant rains in the Himalayan nation, prompted authorities to urge locals in the downstream areas to remain alert and take precautions. Parts of the river remained blocked for a few hours, and then returned to normal without causing major damage.
Rain Triggers Floods, Landslides Across Nepal
The country is still reeling from last month's devastating flash floods originating near the Nepal-Tibet border. The Bhotekoshi River, which flows south from the Himalayan border region, carried the floodwaters downstream, sweeping away homes, vehicles, roads and bridges and damaging hydropower projects.
The August 26 flash floods killed at least 1,453 people and left more than 5,000 missing. Nepal is witnessing frequent landslides as it endures heavy monsoon rains, according to PTI.
Landslides also blocked other rivers in Palpa, Manang and Mustang districts in northern and western Nepal on Sunday, though the impact was not major as the blocked rivers cleared after a few hours.
An avalanche also struck the base camp of the 7,126-metre Himlung Himal peak in the Nar Phu area of Nepal’s Manang district on Sunday, burying tents where support staff and mountain guides were taking shelter, leaving 22 missing – all of them Nepalese.
Meanwhile, meavy snowfall on Tuesday halted the operation to rescue 12 missing people in the Himlung Himal avalanche that killed four people, an official told PTI.
The avalanche struck the base camp of the 7,126-metre Himlung Himal peak in the Nar Phu area of Nepal’s Manang district on Sunday, burying tents where 16 people, including supporting staff and mountain guides, were taking shelter. According to officials, so far four bodies have been recovered and 12 people remain missing – all of them Nepalese.