In Photos: Nepal Flash Flood Sweeps Away Around 35 Houses, Several Bridges

Around 35 houses and several bridges were swept away in Nepal’s Gorkha district after a sudden flash flood, suspected to have been triggered by a landslide in the Chekampar area, sent the Budhi Gandaki river overflowing on Sunday, October 11. No casualties have been reported so far, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA)

An aerial view shows mudslide debris and floodwaters overflowing the Budhi Gandaki river following a sudden flash flood triggered by a suspected landslide in the Chekampar area, in Gorkha district, Nepal, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026. Preliminary reports indicate that around 35 houses and several bridges were swept away in the disaster. No casualties have been reported so far, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA). |Photo: PTI/Abhishek Maharjan