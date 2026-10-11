In Photos: Nepal Flash Flood Sweeps Away Around 35 Houses, Several Bridges

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Around 35 houses and several bridges were swept away in Nepal’s Gorkha district after a sudden flash flood, suspected to have been triggered by a landslide in the Chekampar area, sent the Budhi Gandaki river overflowing on Sunday, October 11. No casualties have been reported so far, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA)

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Flash flood in Nepal
An aerial view shows mudslide debris and floodwaters overflowing the Budhi Gandaki river following a sudden flash flood triggered by a suspected landslide in the Chekampar area, in Gorkha district, Nepal, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026. Preliminary reports indicate that around 35 houses and several bridges were swept away in the disaster. No casualties have been reported so far, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA). |Photo: PTI/Abhishek Maharjan
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Nepal river flood destruction October 2026
An aerial view shows mudslide debris and floodwaters overflowing the Budhi Gandaki river following a sudden flash flood triggered by a suspected landslide in the Chekampar area, in Gorkha district, Nepal, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Abhishek Maharjan
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Nepal landslide flood
An aerial view shows mudslide debris and floodwaters overflowing the Budhi Gandaki river following a sudden flash flood triggered by a suspected landslide in the Chekampar area, in Gorkha district, Nepal, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Abhishek Maharjan
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Northern Gorkha evacuation
In this photo provided by the Nepal Army, residents affected by the flooding in Budhi Gandaki river in north central Nepal, are evacuated by a helicopter, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026. | Photo: Nepal Army via AP
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Gorkha suspension bridge washed away
In this photo provided by the Nepal Army, residents affected by the flooding in Budhi Gandaki river in north central Nepal, are evacuated by a helicopter Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026. | Photo: Nepal Army via AP
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Budhi Gandaki River flash flood
In this photo provided by the Nepal Army, Budhi Gandaki river in north central Nepal is seen in spate, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026. | Photo: Nepal Army via AP
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Gorkha district flood 2026
In this screengrab from a video posted on Oct. 11, 2026, An aerial view of a flash flood in the Kali Gandaki River, in Nepal’s Gorkha district. | Photo: Handout via PTI

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