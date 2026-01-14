Ladakh’s Winter Tourism Hit As Iconic Chadar Trek Put On Hold After Zanskar River Unfreezes

The Chadar Trek, which draws adventure enthusiasts from across India and abroad, traditionally takes place during peak winter when the Zanskar River freezes into a thick sheet of ice, forming a natural pathway through the dramatic gorge. Photo: File photo

