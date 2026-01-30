Khelo India Winter Games: Five Zanskar Girls, Pursuing A Shared Dream On Ice

Figure skaters from Zanskar belong to agrarian families with no steady source of income
Youngsters bagged medals at Khelo India Winter Games 2026
The five girls dream to represent India on international ice
In the heart of the Himalayas lies Zanskar, a land of towering snow-covered peaks, ancient monasteries, and villages untouched by city lights. Life there moves with the seasons. Summers bring lush green fields of barley, wheat, and carlin peas. Winters bring silence, snow, and resilience. Livestock rearing of yaks and sheep remains the primary source of livelihood for most families. Dreams too grow quietly.
One such dream belongs to five girls from Zanskar, who dream to represent India on international ice. Far from professional rinks and modern facilities, 12-year-old Stanzin Famo is not alone. Alongside her there are four other young girls: Stanzin Khando B, Tenzin Kunzin, Stanzin Khando, and Chossal Angmo.
From Part-Time Activity To Common Goal
Born and raised in Zanskar, their journey into skating began innocuously. Their parents encouraged them to step onto frozen ponds during winter, not knowing that this small act would ignite a lifelong passion.
What began as a part-time winter activity slowly transformed into a shared dream. In 2020, fate took an unexpected turn. Famo arrived at the Munskit Chumik natural ice rink where figure skating trials were being held. That day, she met Natalie Falsgraf, a former competitive figure skater from the United States, who had come to Ladakh to voluntarily train young skaters.
"Earlier, I didn’t even know what figure skating was. I only knew skating and heard that figure skating was happening at Munskit Chumik. My mother told me to try, so she took me there. That’s where I met Ms Natalie for the first time. As I couldn’t speak English at all I spoke only Ladakhi and conversational Hindi, and one of the villagers translated the instructions for me. I performed, and that’s how I got selected," says Famo.
The next year, Natalie returned to Zanskar. This time, more girls were selected. They competed at the Bod Kharbu Ice Rink and were later chosen for advanced training at Gupuks Pond in Leh. From that moment, their lives took a turn.
Natalie began mentoring them consistently, building not only their skating skills but also their confidence. In the early days of training, the girls struggled with figure skating techniques that demand strength, flexibility, and precise control for smooth landings and spins. "While practising, I fell many times and got injured, but I hid the pain. I wanted to show my dedication to Ms Natalie," remembers Famo.
Every winter, as December arrives, these girls leave behind their homes and families and travel nearly 200 kilometres from Zanskar to Leh, crossing high mountain passes, battling extreme cold, and facing financial hardships just to train as most of the girls belong to agrarian families with no steady source of income. From December to February, their days begin and end on ice.
In 2024, the girls performed a cultural dance at the NDS Ice Rink during the 1st Royal Enfield Ice Hockey League. Later that year, their journey reached another milestone to participate in their first nationals, the 19th National Speed & Figure Skating Championships. "We boarded a flight for the first time and it was a magical experience seeing Ladakh from above but as our ears got blocked, the height felt scary," chuckles Famo.
When the girls reached Delhi, the heat was unbearable for them, as they are used to living in sub-zero temperatures. But "everything felt new and different, autorickshaw rides were most enjoyable as the wind blew on our faces and we loved it," the girls share.
In this new environment, Famo bagged silver in the pre-juvenile category and Khando claimed bronze medal in the juvenile category. These were the first-ever medals of their lives in figure skating.
Their parents watched them with pride. “We don’t have many options but we want our children to shine. Zanskar cannot give them the platform Leh offers. Sending them away is risky and difficult — but we support them fully,” said one of them.
After returning home, the girls continued training. During the summer, they underwent intense off-ice training under Abbass Nordakh, president of the Ladakh Ice Skating Association. For over four years, he has mentored them in discipline, arranging skating gear and pushing them beyond their limits. At Shanti Stupa, the girls climbed 500–600 steps three times a day, building endurance and balance.
"The training was extremely tough, Sir Abbass pushed us hard. He spent hours motivating us, teaching discipline, and helping us improve. His and Miss Natalie’s guidance made us who we are today," say the Zanskar girls.
In 2025, success followed at the 20th National Short Track & Figure Skating Championship in Dehradun. Khando B won gold, and Famo secured bronze in the juvenile girls' category.
Success At Khelo India Winter Games
In 2026, for the first time, figure skating was introduced at the Khelo India Winter Games. Twenty figure skaters competed from five states and two Union Territories. Khando B earned silver, and Kunzin bagged bronze in the novice girls category. Once again, the girls from Zanskar stood tall.
Despite long journeys, harsh winters, and uncertainty, the girls cherish every step of the path. They embrace challenges with resilience and hope.
Natalie reflects: “I have always been amazed and impressed by their passion and dedication. I don’t think it is so common to find young kids who are as enthusiastic as them who spend their time training, doing everything possible to get at something. I think not only in figure skates but in any sports and part of life that takes you really far and I am very proud of them.”
These girls from Zanskar have become a source of inspiration for the younger generation — not only in figure skating or ice skating, but across all sports. Their journey shows that success is possible through passion and dedication, regardless of background or geography.
Coming from remote villages with limited resources, they prove that dreams are not defined by location. Platforms like Khelo India play a crucial role in turning such aspirations into reality, offering opportunities that help hidden talent rise, grow, and shine on the national stage.