KIWG 2026: How Mother’s Advice Helped Sohan Tarkar Beat Depression And Return To Competitive Ice Skating

“Following my mother’s words, I went to Pune to get trained under Sameer Gole. This was 2023-end. After that I went to the trials for the Asian Games and I qualified for the 2025 Asian Winter Games in Harbin, China. I weigh 65kg now and I am still at it, should get back to my pre-Covid weight soon. I am proud of myself to have come back from a world of despair,” he said.