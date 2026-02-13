Stanzin Lundup Finishes 104th In 10km Freestyle At Winter Games

The 27-year-old Lundup is the fifth cross-country skier to represent India at the Winter Olympics. Bahadur Gurung Gupta, who finished 78th in the men’s cross-country sprint skiing event in 2006, was the first. Tashi Lundup was 83rd in the 15km men’s event in 2010, while Nadeem Iqbal and Jagdish Singh came 85th and 99th in the same event in 2014 and 2018, respectively.