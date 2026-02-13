Milano Cortina Winter Olympics 2026 LIVE Streaming: When, Where To Watch Stanzin Lundup's Event On TV & Online?

India's cross country skier Stanzin Lundup will be seen in action at the Winter Olympics 2026 after the Sports Ministry approved his participation in Italy at no cost to the government after the IOA stated that it was not possible to replace him with Manjeet despite a Delhi High Court order to that effect.

Lundup’s event is scheduled for February 13 at the Tesero Cross-Country Skiing Stadium. The Games, being the 25th edition, will be spread from Milan to the site of the 1956 Olympics in Cortina d’Ampezzo and other parts of Italy.

India have only two competitors participating at the Winter Olympics and one being Lundup. Stanzin had arrived in Italy as part of the Indian contingent. At the opening ceremony, he led the Indian team and held the country’s placard, marking a proud moment for his country and also his state, Ladakh.

When and where will Stanzin Lundup's event be held at the Winter Olympics 2026?

Lundup’s event, Cross-Country Skiing men's 10km Interval, is scheduled for February 13, Friday at the Tesero Cross-Country Skiing Stadium. The event will start at 4:15pm IST with Lundup handed 111th bib number.

How to watch Stanzin Lundup's event at the Winter Olympics 2026 on TV and Online in India?

In India, Sports18 will telecast the Winter Olympics 2026 action, with live streaming available on the JioHotstar app and website.

