Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony LIVE Updates: Mega Spectacle Awaits San Siro, Milan Featuring High-Profile Line-Up

The stage is set at the San Siro stadium in Milan for the 3-hour long, grand opening ceremony of the XXV Olympic Winter Games, Milano Cortina 2026

Rohan Mukherjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Milano Cortina Winter Olympic Games 2026 Opening Ceremony live updates
A worker preps a ramp before a freestyle skiing slopestyle training session at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Livigno, Italy. Photo: AP/Lindsey Wasson
A very warm welcome to everyone joining us tonight for the opening ceremony LIVE updates of the Olympic Winter Games 2026, Milano Cortina at the iconic San Siro Stadium in Milan. Tonight, we are set to witness a major spectacle as this ceremony marks a historic first, featuring a widespread celebration across Northern Italy with dual cauldrons lit simultaneously in Milan and on the mountain town of Cortina d’Ampezzo. The atmosphere will be electric as the ceremony is being produced by the Balich Wonder Studio and the line-up features Global icon Mariah Carey, Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli and Golden Globe winner Laura Pausini among other high-profile celebrities. From the traditional Parade of Nations to the innovative lighting of the Leonardo da Vinci-inspired cauldrons, follow along for all the real-time updates.
LIVE UPDATES

Olympic Winter Games 2026, Milano Cortina Opening Ceremony LIVE: Uncle Snoop Dogg In The House 

Rapper Snoop Dogg poses for a photo prior to the Olympic opening ceremony at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, Friday, Feb. 6, 2026.
Rapper Snoop Dogg poses for a photo prior to the Olympic opening ceremony at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, Friday, Feb. 6, 2026. (AP Photo/Misper Apawu)

Olympic Winter Games 2026, Milano Cortina Opening Ceremony LIVE: What's On The Cards?

Right then. The 2026 Winter Olympic Games' opening ceremony will feature a star studded line-up with plenty of meaningful acts and performances from world's top-class artists.

The whole event is being produced by the Balich Wonder Studio, who have previously done so in more than 15 Olympic games. It will be an entertaining 3-hour spectacle at the San Siro Stadium in Milan and in North Italy.

The city of Milan is anyways known for its rich history of art, music, food, sports, cinema and a lot more. All of this is going to combine tonight.

Olympic Winter Games 2026, Milano Cortina Opening Ceremony LIVE: Welcome

Welcome to everyone joining us for the live coverage of the XXV Olympic Winter Games, Milano Cortina 2026 opening ceremony. Follow along for the real-time updates and a lot more.

